MORGANTOWN - The silver lining in West Virginia not having Emmitt Matthews Jr. on Sunday in a 96-78 win over Buffalo at the WVU Coliseum was that it gave the Mountaineers an opportunity to get younger players some experience.
Sophomore guards Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson had to take on an increased role without Matthews, who had started the team’s first 10 games at forward and was averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, but was sidelined Sunday with a left knee injury. Matthews is listed as day-to-day.
“We’re trying to give other guys some time,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said. “Kobe deserves some time, Seth deserves time - more time than what they’ve been getting. That’s kind of how I looked at it, is an opportunity to get those guys some playing time, get those guys some experience.
“I thought when we switched defenses toward the end of the game, that was really good for them. It’s one thing to do it in practice. It’s another thing to do in games when they’re trying to destroy what you’re trying to do.”
It was a one-point game heading into the under-12 media timeout in the second half, before the Mountaineers [9-2] pulled away for the 18-point win.
Johnson entered the day averaging 2.9 points in 12.4 minutes per game over 10 games, after averaging 8.9 minutes in 32 games last year as a freshman out of Canton, Ohio. The 6-foot-3 guard got the start in place of Matthews against Buffalo and finished with seven points, four rebounds and an assist with two turnovers in nearly 20 minutes.
Wilson was playing 14.4 minutes per game through the team’s first 10 games, with 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-1 guard played an average of 7.4 minutes in 20 games last season as a freshman out of Lorain, Ohio.
On Sunday, he had 10 points, a rebound and an assist in just over 15 minutes.
“[Wilson’s] worked really hard. He’s put a lot of time in. He’s worked really hard. He really wants to play. He wants to really be an integral part of the program, which he is,” Huggins said.
“Him and Kobe are the two guys that didn’t play a whole lot last year that we really need to help us. We need them to have a strong core. We really didn’t get them in enough. They’ve got to play more. The more they play, the better they’re going to be. Seth’s really worked at shooting the ball. I think he’s much, much more consistent than what he was.”
The two were efficient in the win as well. Johnson was 3-for-3 from the field and 1-for-1 at the 3-point line. Wilson, who fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson is “leading the league in shots that shouldn’t go in, but he makes them,” was 4-for-7 from the field and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.
“I thought Seth definitely played well for us, especially offensively,” said Stevenson, who finished with a game-high 22 points in the win. “We know he can shoot the ball and he’s a solid defender. He’s not going to do anything crazy, he’s not going to go out of his role. He knows what he’s doing.
“Kobe as well. I know Kobe had that big 3 in the first half in the corner. It kind of gave us a little separation. Kobe’s just so versatile defensively. He can guard one through four and his arms are so long, he’s good at getting deflections. He’s also big enough to rebound. Those two guys I thought played well.”
WVU is scheduled to face Stony Brook on Thursday at 6 p.m. in its final nonconference game before opening Big 12 play Dec. 31 at Kansas State.