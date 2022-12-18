MORGANTOWN - West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed the Mountaineers’ game Sunday against Buffalo at the WVU Coliseum with a left knee injury. Matthews’ status is day-to-day.
WVU announced Matthews would not be available roughly an hour before tipoff of the game, which the Mountaineers won 96-78. WVU head coach Bob Huggins said the team knew “a day or two after he got hurt” last weekend against UAB they would be without him.
“We were hoping the day after it was something that would go away, then after two days we knew it wasn’t going to,” Huggins said. “The good thing is it’s not something that’s going to have to be repaired. It’s just going to take time to get it back to normal.”
The 6-foot-7 fifth-year forward had started WVU’s [9-2] first 10 games of the season and averaged 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds. He is shooting 47.4% from the field and 48.4% from 3-point range.
Sunday’s game was the first for the Mountaineers since beating UAB 81-70 last weekend at the Coliseum. In the first minute of that game, Matthews fell awkwardly while being fouled and went to the locker room for a brief time. He returned and finished the game with a season-high 16 points, including 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
“I knew Emmitt wasn’t going to play after he fell against UAB. I knew he was out. I’ve known Emmitt for a long time,” WVU fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson said. “At that UAB game when he was on the ground, I was waving off doc. I said, ‘Doc, you’ve got to give me another 40 with him. He’s not playing the next game. I know it.’ I think he’ll be back, from personal experience with him, for Stony Brook and just keep going from there.”
Matthews came back to WVU - where he played his first three seasons - this year after returning to his home state to play for Washington last season. Stevenson, another Washington native, said between games Matthews was in the training room a lot, did cardio and got some shots up on his own while trying to strengthen himself back up.
WVU is scheduled to host Stony Brook on Thursday to close out a four-game homestand. It’s the team’s last game before opening Big 12 play with a Dec. 31 game at Kansas State.
“He’s going to have to start playing fairly soon or he’s going to be out of shape,” Huggins said. “He knows what’s going on. He came back after his hiatus to Washington and he knew everything. He knows what’s going on - it’s not a matter of that. I think it’s a matter of conditioning. He goes out and shoots. He still shoots, but we’ve got to get him well to where he’s not favoring it.”
Kobe Johnson got the start in place of Matthews and finished with seven points, four rebounds and two assists in just under 20 minutes. Seth Wilson saw more action in Matthews’ absence and scored 10 points with a rebound and an assist in just over 15 minutes.
WVU’s game against Stony Brook is set to start at 6 p.m. Thursday.