UAB West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) is defended by UAB forward KJ Buffen during the second half of a game Saturday in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed the Mountaineers’ game Sunday against Buffalo at the WVU Coliseum with a left knee injury. Matthews’ status is day-to-day.

WVU announced Matthews would not be available roughly an hour before tipoff of the game, which the Mountaineers won 96-78. WVU head coach Bob Huggins said the team knew “a day or two after he got hurt” last weekend against UAB they would be without him.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

