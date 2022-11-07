Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

JbellMSM

WVU’s Jimmy Bell (right) looks for an opening against Mount St. Mary’s Frantisek Barton.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — Emmitt Matthews scored 15 points in his return to West Virginia, Tre Mitchell added 13 points in his first game in nine months and the Mountaineers opened the season with a 76-58 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Monday night.

Erik Stevenson, a South Carolina transfer, overcame early foul trouble that forced him to miss most of the first half and finished with 10 points for West Virginia.

