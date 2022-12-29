Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will be available for the Mountaineers’ Big 12 Conference opener at Kansas State on Saturday, WVU head coach Bob Huggins said Thursday on a Zoom with reporters.

“He’s going to play, man,” Huggins said. “He’s ready to go.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags