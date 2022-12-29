MORGANTOWN - West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will be available for the Mountaineers’ Big 12 Conference opener at Kansas State on Saturday, WVU head coach Bob Huggins said Thursday on a Zoom with reporters.
“He’s going to play, man,” Huggins said. “He’s ready to go.”
Matthews missed WVU’s (10-2) last two games - wins over Buffalo and Stony Brook - with a left knee injury. Huggins said before the game against Stony Brook the hope was to have the 6-foot-7 fifth-year forward back for practice after the team’s break for Christmas, and also said before the Stony Brook game the injury was believed to be a deep bone bruise. He said Thursday he didn’t think it would be a lingering injury.
“I think he’ll be fine,” Huggins said. “ … He’s fine. Thank goodness it wasn’t a tear. It was a bruise. There is not any different than a bruise on your arm, your elbow, your whatever. He’s fine."
Matthews started WVU’s first 10 games this season, but in the Dec. 10 win over UAB, he fell awkwardly while being fouled in the first minute of the game and went to the locker room for a brief time. He returned and finished the game with a season-high 16 points, including 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
In the 10 games he’s played Matthews averaged 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4% from the field and 48.4% from 3-point range.
Matthews came back to WVU - where he played his first three seasons - this year after returning to his home state to play for Washington last season.
Sophomore guard Kobe Johnson started the last two games with Matthews unavailable.
WVU’s game against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+