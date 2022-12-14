Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

UAB West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) is defended by UAB forward KJ Buffen during the second half of a Dec. 10 game in Morgantown, W.Va.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN - Emmitt Matthews Jr. went down awkwardly Saturday while being fouled 31 seconds into West Virginia’s game against UAB at the WVU Coliseum, but after a brief stretch in the locker room, he returned in a big way.

He had 16 points, including four made 3-pointers at important times in the Mountaineers’ 81-70 victory over the reigning Conference USA champions. It highlighted an improved Matthews in his return to Morgantown after a year back home with Washington.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.