MORGANTOWN - Emmitt Matthews Jr. went down awkwardly Saturday while being fouled 31 seconds into West Virginia’s game against UAB at the WVU Coliseum, but after a brief stretch in the locker room, he returned in a big way.
He had 16 points, including four made 3-pointers at important times in the Mountaineers’ 81-70 victory over the reigning Conference USA champions. It highlighted an improved Matthews in his return to Morgantown after a year back home with Washington.
“Emmitt was very good when he was here the first time and he’s just shooting the ball so much better now and he’s so much more mature now,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said after the win. “He’s a different guy.”
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound fifth-year forward has averaged 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in WVU’s 8-2 start. He’s shooting 47.4% from the field and 48.4% from 3-point range on 31 attempts - the best percentage on the team - which is an improvement from years prior.
Matthews spent his first three seasons at WVU, appearing in 92 games with 67 starts. He averaged 5.4, 6.3 and 7.7 points per game in those three seasons, and shot just 30% from beyond the arc his final two seasons of his first stint with the Mountaineers.
The Tacoma, Wash., native returned home last season. He started 31 games at Washington and averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 43.4% from the field and 33.6% from 3.
Saturday’s win over UAB, where he scored a season-high 16 points and was 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, including three made in the first half after returning from his scary-looking fall in the first minute, showcased his improvements.
“Well, he wants to be here, obviously. He wants to be here and certainly wants to be part of what we get done here,” Huggins said. “He’s really shot the ball well. He’s shot the ball much better than what he shot it before. He spent a lot of time fixing things with it. But when it looked like they were about ready to make a run, he’s the guy who made big shots for us.”
The reason for Matthews’ sudden shooting surge?
“I got in the lab, as young people say.”
Matthews says he spent “countless hours” in the gym and didn’t give up on himself.
“It’s a confidence thing, it’s a mental thing, so it’s one thing to get in the gym and shoot jumpers by yourself or with a trainer or whoever it is, but getting out there in a game and having the confidence to shoot it is a whole other thing,” Matthews said after Saturday’s win. “I just think it’s my fifth year of college, I feel like I’ve been around the world and back with basketball and now I don’t feel like there’s anything that’s going to get in the way of me playing my game.”
Matthews was one of several players Huggins gathered from the transfer portal for the 2022-23 season, and he’s one of four of those averaging double-figure scoring. South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson is averaging 13.6 points, Texas transfer Tre Mitchell is averaging 12.9 and Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint is averaging 11.3. Matthews thinks WVU now has “one of the most electric offenses in the country” - the Mountaineers are averaging 80.5 points per game, which is tied for 45th nationally.
Matthews said going against that in practice has helped the team’s defense as well. In Saturday’s win, WVU held the nation's leading scorer, Jordan “Jelly” Walker, well under his scoring average and forced him to turn the ball over seven times.
“You don’t want nobody to cook you. If they cook you in practice, that means you’re going to get cooked on ESPN, and you don’t want to get cooked on ESPN,” Matthews said. “ … We go at it every day as a team - offense, defense. It doesn’t matter if it’s the first group, second group, third group - everybody is out there competing for minutes, everybody wants to play hard and get a chance to go out there and make a play.”
WVU was ranked as high as sixth in the Associated Press poll during the final season of Matthews’ first stint with the team. The Mountaineers finished that year 19-10 with a loss to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. WVU went 21-10 in the 2019-20 season that was cut short before postseason play started because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2018-19 the Mountaineers were 15-21.
The Mountaineers are currently ninth in the NET rankings and have received votes in both the AP and USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll throughout the season.
“I think what people don’t know is that Emmitt’s sister came here and Emmitt’s sister is still here going to school here. She didn’t take the sabbatical year that Emmitt did. She stayed here in Morgantown,” Huggins said. “They love it here, they love the people and he really, sincerely wanted to play for West Virginia, which is really neat when you think about it - a guy from all the way out in Washington state to think that much about coming back here and making a run.
“It’s kind of like you feel unfulfilled when you don’t - I mean, we were good when he was here, but we weren’t great - and I think he wanted to be able to play on a team that was great.”
The Mountaineers continue a four-game homestand Sunday against Buffalo, before closing it out Dec. 22 against Stony Brook. WVU is set to open Big 12 play Dec. 31 at Kansas State.