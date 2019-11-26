The West Virginia University men’s basketball team came back from down as many as 15 points against Northern Iowa on Tuesday to beat the Panthers and advance to the championship game of the Cancun Challenge.
WVU (5-0) got a standout effort from freshman guard Miles “Deuce” McBride to lead the Mountaineers to a 60-55 win against UNI and set up Wednesday’s game against Wichita State.
McBride led all scorers with 18 points — many of those coming in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Both teams came out cold in the first half. West Virginia connected on just 7 of 28 field goal attempts and went 1 for 10 from 3-point range. UNI was not much better, making 10 of 28 shots with a 1 for 12 mark from distance.
The Panthers led 23-20 at halftime and increased that lead significantly early in the second half. UNI led 42-27 a little more than 10 minutes to play before the Mountaineers went on a run to take a 51-50 lead with 2:45 to play on a McBride jump shot.
The teams traded leads over the final few minutes, with the Mountaineers hitting foul shots down the stretch to put the game away.
WVU’s Wednesday game against Wichita State is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. with the broadcast on CBS College Sports Network.