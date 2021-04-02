On Friday night, yet another member of the West Virginia men’s basketball team declared for the NBA draft as sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride made the announcement on social media.
Senior guard Taz Sherman and junior guard Sean McNeil already made their declarations known but both also kept the possibility of returning to the Mountaineers open in their statements.
While McBride didn’t explicitly state that he wouldn’t come back, he also didn’t leave the door open in his statement.
“First off I would like to thank God because without him none of this would be possible,” McBride’s announcement read. “From the first time I picked up a basketball my dream has been to one day be in a position to play in the NBA. After conversations with my family and WVU coaching staff, I have decided that I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft. Thank you to everyone that has helped me get to this point, I’m excited to go through this process!!”
McBride was a second-team All-Big 12 selection this season and led the Mountaineers in several statistical categories, including scoring (15.9 points per game), assists (4.8), steals (1.9), 3-point percentage (41.1%) and minutes (34.1).
Friday’s announcement was yet another in a series of major WVU roster news so far in the offseason after junior point guard Jordan McCabe and junior forward Emmitt Matthews both announced they had entered the transfer portal. McCabe has since landed at UNLV.