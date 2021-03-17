Just before veteran WVU coach Bob Huggins took to a Zoom media call on Wednesday and, with some nudging, spun some yarns about NCAA Tournaments past, sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride fielded questions as well.
While Huggins’ postseason tapestry is rich, McBride’s, at least until Friday arrives, is threadbare.
The third-seeded Mountaineers will take on 14th-seeded Morehead State at 9:50 p.m. in a first-round game on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will air on TruTV.
Huggins’ press conference was largely about reflection. McBride’s was more about projection.
With strict COVID-19 protocols in place, largely keeping players restricted to the confines of their hotels and even their floors and rooms, McBride has had and will have even more time than normal to think about what Friday and possibly beyond will hold for himself and the Mountaineers.
But McBride is different than most players his age. It bleeds through in press conferences and his style of play — a quiet confidence married with a worker’s mentality and a sprinkle of appreciation for the history of the game.
In Indianapolis, there’s little to do outside of school work and basketball. McBride may be one of the few players in the tournament who needs only those two things to be fulfilled.
“I don’t play video games,” McBride said. “I got a book here, the [former Georgetown coach] John Thompson book [an autobiography entitled, ‘I Came as a Shadow’], started reading that. Honestly, there really is nothing but basketball for me. Other teammates probably have video games and other things they’re keeping up with.”
McBride’s old-school approach and mentality seems to match Huggins’ coaching style as well if not better than any current Mountaineer. Those things have allowed him to flourish in year two of his WVU career.
As a freshman last season, McBride largely came off the bench, starting just two games while averaging 9.5 points. But this season, especially after the departure of center Oscar Tshiebwe, McBride has become the unquestioned leader of the Mountaineers, a true quarterback at point guard who has said and done the things befitting a much more seasoned player.
He will enter Friday as the team’s leading scorer at 15.5 points per game.
It may seem like a quantum leap in terms of production and responsibility, especially for a player who, despite his demeanor, is still just a sophomore. But McBride, as he does most things, looks at it quite differently.
“Honestly, it’s not surprising to me,” McBride said. “I’ve put in the work my whole life to get to this point. I’ve had a lot of days with quarantine constantly working out with my brother, my dad, things like that. To me, it’s not surprising, but I guess from the outside looking in, it’s probably a big growth.”
McBride’s rapid ascent up the chain of command within the program was inevitable, regardless of Tshiebwe’s exit. Huggins, who has traditionally valued blue-collar basketball and demanded it of his players, heaped praise upon his point guard’s shoulders on Wednesday.
“I think if you lit any more fire underneath Deuce you’d have a forest fire,” Huggins said. “Deuce doesn’t need lit up. He’s a guy that comes in every day and works, he’s a guy who spends countless hours on his own working on his game. Deuce doesn’t need the motivation of someone transferring out to play harder or work harder. I don’t know that he could do any better at either area.”
That work has paid off with a quality sophomore campaign for McBride, who, along with teammate Derek Culver, earned honorable mention on the Associated Press All-America team.
No matter what happens Friday, now that he’s finally on the doorstep of his NCAA Tournament debut, McBride continues to dream bigger. Although his maturation is evident, he’s still driven by the goals he set as a youngster, where he envisioned himself on the biggest stage.
“Obviously, growing up, it’s been one of my biggest dreams to play in March Madness,” McBride said. “I think every kid in the backyard dreams of that last shot at the buzzer, winning the championship game or going to the Final Four and things like that, just hearing [‘One Shining Moment’] played over and over in your head.”
It’s that appreciation for the past that helps set McBride apart. So, while his focus remains on the future, its promise is elevated by what he’s taken from the sport’s past.
“One of the main games I remember is you know how March Madness goes with Marcus Paige hitting a big shot for North Carolina and Villanova comes down and Kris Jenkins hits the big shot [the game winner in the 2016 national title game],” McBride rattled off. “Obviously, there’s always been big upsets, big shots by big-time players. This is where they all come and really get going, so it’s exciting to be here.”