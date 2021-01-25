MORGANTOWN — After picking up his third foul at the 16:37 mark of the second half, WVU sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride could only watch as Texas Tech turned a tie game into a 12-point lead over the next 4:40.
But in the 50th year of the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, McBride came up with a final 12 minutes that will be talked about at West Virginia for another 50 years.
McBride poured in 19 points after returning to the floor with 11:57 to go, culminating in a driving layup in the final seconds to send No. 11 West Virginia to an 88-87 come-from-behind win over the No. 10 Red Raiders Monday night in Morgantown.
It was West Virginia’s second game in three days after a layoff of 12 days after the program was shut down on Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 protocols.
Texas Tech standout point guard Mac McClung, who was brilliant himself after the break, missed a fadeaway jumper on the other end as time expired and Mountaineer teammates mobbed McBride on the baseline in celebration. It capped a roller coaster of a contest for the Mountaineers (11-4 overall, 4-3 Big 12 Conference), who led by as many as 10 points twice in the first half before trailing by 12 at 75-63 with just 7:11 to go.
“We just wanted to give Deuce a head of steam and clear a side for him,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said of the final play. “If he got stopped then Taz [Sherman] was supposed to circle around behind and hopefully they all collapsed on Deuce and Taz would’ve got a shot.
“We had three options, the first one was the one we really wanted and Deuce did a great job.”
McClung had a large hand in Texas Tech’s second-half surge, scoring 22 of his game-high 30 points after halftime and feasting on the Mountaineer defense, particularly with McBride off the floor.
But with the Mountaineers staring down another heartbreaking loss at home, complete with a blown large lead, WVU did just about everything right, hitting its final 10 shots and ending on a 25-12 spurt. McBride scored 17 points in that final 7:11, hitting jump shots, 3-pointers, free throws and the one final backbreaking layup.
“Obviously we were down and I was out,” McBride said. “I was seeing McClung, he was hitting shots and they were doing a good job of really moving the ball and I knew when it was time to go I didn’t have time to waste. I knew if I could get clean looks I was going to take them.”
Offensively, the Mountaineers were fairly good for most of the night, shooting at or above 50% for most of the game before ending at 57.7%. West Virginia also hit four of its first five 3-point attempts on the way to a mark of 63.2% (12 of 19).
“We finally made shots,” Huggins said. “It’s a crazy thing, once it starts going in it has a tendency to keep going in.”
However, Texas Tech (11-5, 4-4) held itself in early by cashing in on WVU turnovers. The Mountaineers turned the ball over 12 times with the Red Raiders turning those into 25 points. West Virginia, meanwhile, forced just two Tech miscues, scoring zero points off those.
Also, yet again, interior defense was a problem for West Virginia as well as the Red Raiders outscored WVU 44-28 in the paint and 32-21 off the bench. The Mountaineers also missed 11 free throws, going 16 for 27 while Tech hit 10 of 12 attempts.
“We were our own worst enemy for the first 32 minutes,” Huggins said. “We gave up 40-some points in the paint again, we can’t do that. We didn’t rebound the ball on the offensive end, we’re just standing and watching.
“We’ve got a lot of things to clean up, but if we get those things cleaned up and stop turning it over — we just make dumb turnovers sometimes, we’ve got to cut those out — but if we cut those out we can beat anybody.”
In many ways, the two halves were polar opposites. The Mountaineers largely controlled things in the first, leading by as many as 10 on two occasions — 28-18 and 36-26 with just 5:16 to go. But the Mountaineers went the last 3:48 without scoring after starting blazing hot from the floor, allowing Tech to end the half on an 11-3 run, culminating with a layup by McClung as the horn sounded to send things into the break tied at 39.
Things went back and forth to begin the second half with the score tied at 45 when McBride stepped into the lane to attempt to take a charge. He was hit with a block call instead, leading to two Tech free throws and an extended stint on the bench.
But McBride saved his best for the end and wasted no time upon his return. He finished with 24 points and added seven rebounds and six assists to spearhead six double-figure scorers for WVU. Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges scored 13 points with Jordan McCabe, Derek Culver and Sherman each contributing 10.
Terren Shannon added 15 points for Texas Tech.
The Mountaineers will return to Morgantown to host Florida on Saturday.