It’s not easy to draw the praises of WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins, so when sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride and his improvement was often one of the coach’s main talking points this offseason, it was enough to make one wonder: What was to be expected in McBride’s sophomore season?
Five games are hardly an ample sample size, but outside of the second half of WVU’s 87-82 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga on Wednesday, McBride has been better across the board than he was during a rookie season that saw the Cincinnati native earn a spot on the Big 12 Conference all-freshman team.
McBride flashed a high ceiling a year ago, scoring 15 or more points six times. But those occasional outbursts are being replaced with game-in, game-out consistency early in this seson, and his mostly steady hand has guided the Mountaineers through foul trouble, defensive lapses and other adversity.
That has earned him the respect and trust of his teammates.
“Obviously we could see what he was going to be like last year,” junior wing Emmitt Matthews said. “We got small glimpses and we’re still getting glimpses of what we want to see him do, but I’ve seen him put in hours in the gym so when it comes to crunch time like that, I have absolutely the utmost faith in giving the ball to Deuce McBride and saying, ‘Here, make a play.’ It’s almost like second nature to him. He’s really just a playmaker.”
McBride’s learning curve has been a little steeper than most, largely because of a position change. A natural scorer and shooting guard in high school, McBride’s responsibilities have dramatically increased, and that has come with growing pains.
A year ago, McBride came off the bench in all but two games and averaged 22.2 minutes per game. This year, that average is up a little over 10 minutes at 32.6. That mark is the highest on the team, and McBride is one of only two WVU players (Sean McNeil, 31.4 minutes per game) averaging over 30, which has been crucial as bigs Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver as well as forward Gabe Osabuohien have battled foul trouble.
The uptick in minutes has come with an expected increase in countable stats. McBride is ahead of his pace a year ago in scoring (15.2 points per game this year, 9.5 points per game last year) and has reached double figures in all five games after hitting the mark in 16 out of 31 games last season.
But it’s also showing up in efficiency. So far, McBride’s percentages are all up, with his numbers from 3-point range (41.2 percent this season, 30.4 percent last year) and the free-throw line (81 percent, 74.7 percent) up significantly.
Then there are the point guard responsibilities. A year ago, McBride dished out 56 assists, an average of 1.8 per game. This year, in extended minutes, he’s averaging 4.4 assists while not significantly upping his turnovers — 1.3 per game last season compared to 1.4 this year.
As Huggins has continued to stress the importance of passing and his team’s need for improvement in that area, McBride has taken that on himself. After a seven-assist performance against Georgetown on Sunday, McBride and the offense seem to be on the right track.
“Early, I think we were getting decent shots, but obviously Coach wants us to get the better shot,” McBride said. “I think that’s what we have to do as a team and grow together and figure out how to get our guys that can make shots the ball efficiently and quickly.”
That improvement has also made its way to the defensive side, where McBride said he put in just as much work this offseason.
“Honestly, it starts with our strength coach Shaun Brown,” McBride said. “We start every day doing stuff like moving our feet, defensive slides — just doing that the whole time we were waiting for the season to start. And again, it’s about effort. We wanted to play defense. We wanted to stay in our stance and take some pride in stopping our man.
“When we’re not making shots, we’ve got to go to defense.”
As the numbers have gotten better, McBride has embraced a team-first point-guard mentality. It encompasses how far he’s come in a year, including in advanced leadership responsibilities.
“We’re a great team,” McBride said. “We love each other and we support one another. When one guy makes a shot, it’s like we’re all making a shot.”