It didn’t take long for the West Virginia men’s basketball team’s roster to shake up following its season-ending loss to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
On Tuesday afternoon, junior point guard Jordan McCabe announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and junior guard Sean McNeil announced that he will test the NBA waters with the option to return next season.
Both took to Twitter with their announcements Tuesday afternoon.
“Three years ago I was welcomed into the Mountaineer family and the ride has been something I will always hold close to my heart,” McCabe’s tweet read. “I’m so grateful to be an alumnus of such a close-knit community as I earn my degree this spring. Through good and bad our fans have stood by us and I have so many great relationships because of that.
“I want to thank Coach Huggins for all he has done for me on and off the court. The entire staff at WVU has been instrumental in my development as a player and person. Also want to thank my teammates who have become lifelong brothers to me. And finally every student-manager who had to get up at 6 a.m. and rebound countless shots, thank you for always being there for me.
“This has been easily the hardest decision I have ever had to make in my life but it is a leap of faith I believe I have to take. I will be transferring from West Virginia University and keeping all options open going into this upcoming season. Thank you Mountaineer Nation, I will always love you.”
McCabe, a 6-foot native of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, made 49 starts in his WVU career but saw decreases in minutes and production over the past three seasons.
As a freshman in 2018, McCabe came in with a vaunted class that also included forwards Emmitt Matthews and Derek Culver. He averaged 18.5 minutes, 5.8 points and 2.5 assists, all career highs. Though he started 29 games in 2019, his minutes (13.5), points (3.1) and assists (1.6) dropped, coinciding with the emergence of now-sophomore Deuce McBride, who averaged 22.2 minutes per game at point guard as a freshman.
This year, the arrival of junior transfer Kedrian Johnson continued to eat into McCabe’s minutes as he started just five games and averaged only 10.9 minutes. For his career, McCabe scored 360 points, highlighted by a 25-point, 11-assist, six-steal performance against TCU as a freshman.
McNeil, meanwhile, saw increases nearly across the board as a junior this season.
The 3-point marksman started 23 games, averaging 29.3 minutes, nearly doubling his playing time as a sophomore, when he averaged 14.9 minutes. McNeil hit 69 of 178 3-point attempts (38.8%) and averaged 12.2 points.
“The game of basketball has been something that I have cherished deeply since I was a little kid,” McNeil said via Twitter. “My journey has been unlike any other and has helped build me into the man I am today. My family, friends, teammates and coaches have supported me every step of the way and I can’t thank them enough. I’m just a small-town kid from Union, Kentucky striving to accomplish a dream. Without God, none of this would be possible. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the 2021 NBA Draft with the possibility of returning to college next year.”