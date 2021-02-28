Suddenly thrust into West Virginia’s starting lineup on Saturday against Kansas State with point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride nursing some nagging injuries, junior Jordan McCabe never flinched.
And why would he? With 48 prior career starts, McCabe brings experience and a veteran presence that is a luxury for Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins, whether McCabe’s in the starting five or coming off the bench.
For McCabe, his role on the team has remained the same regardless of his minutes or whether or not he starts. On Saturday, when his number was called, he was ready.
“My mentality didn’t change a whole lot, roles are roles,” McCabe said. “Coming off the bench, my role is to calm us down wherever we’re at — whether we’re up 10, down 10 or even. When I get those minutes off the bench, my goal is to calm us down and get us to run offense, and in the beginning [of Saturday’s 65-43 win over the Wildcats], that was my same goal. I thought we did an OK job early on and then we just kind of hit a wall and got stagnant, stuff we can fix. Other than that, my mentality didn’t change a whole lot.”
While no one offered an official update on McBride, who played 23 minutes after coming off the bench, McCabe indicated that the issue is not too serious.
“He seems to be on track,” McCabe said. “I think he probably could’ve started [Saturday], but I think going into this four-game stretch this week, they wanted to be more safe than sorry.”
That four-game stretch, all home games starting with Saturday’s win over Kansas State, could be a season-defining one, especially with what’s gone on elsewhere in the conference.
No. 2 Baylor lost its first game of the season at No. 17 Kansas on Saturday and will be next to come into Morgantown on Tuesday. Then WVU has games against TCU Thursday and Oklahoma State Saturday.
The Mountaineers got a lot of help on Saturday with Baylor’s loss, an Oklahoma State win over Oklahoma and a Texas Tech win over Texas.
Kansas finished its league schedule, getting all 18 games in with a 12-6 Big 12 record. At 10-4 in the league, WVU is in a virtual tie with Kansas, but its winning percentage, which will determine seeding in the Big 12 tournament, is better. Should West Virginia win two of its next three, it will finish above Kansas in the league standings.
Behind the tie between WVU and the Jayhawks for second is a cushion of one and a half games.
Technically, the No. 1 spot is still in play, with Baylor and West Virginia each having three games left. Should the Bears win any of the three, they will lock up the No. 1 spot. Baylor ends its season with a road trip to Morgantown and then home games against Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Should the Bears lose out and the Mountaineers win out, WVU would finish with a 13-4 league mark and Baylor with a 10-4 record, giving West Virginia the top seed.
But regardless of tournament seeding, the Mountaineers believe that the next three games and the league tournament will go a long way in terms of national seeding. WVU is projected to be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, depending on the source.
But as one of the team’s leaders and spokesmen, McCabe said the team’s aspirations are higher than that. And now, at the end of the season, he’s not hesitating in expressing that belief.
“I understand if we sweep our last four games at home, which is a big-time test going into tournament time, we should be, I would say, comfortably on that one line in my opinion,” McCabe said. “That means we beat Baylor and we beat a very good TCU and [Oklahoma] State team. Looking down the road, which I don’t like to do too much, hypothetically you would assume we would be in that conversation.
“That’s our goal and we don’t like to shy away from that.”
In winning three in a row and six of its last seven, West Virginia is seemingly hot at the right time. It’s No. 10 ranking will no doubt improve when the new AP poll lands on Monday, and the Mountaineers are emerging as a dark horse national contender.
If anything has separated WVU from the national elite, it’s been its defense, a fact that WVU coaches and players have recognized. But fresh off an effort where it yielded just 43 points to the albeit young and shorthanded Wildcats, there’s a feeling that West Virginia is making strides on the defensive end.
McCabe believes that the team is on the verge of rounding the corner — for good.
“Defensively, I think we’re just shoring up a few things that are Huggs’ philosophy,” McCabe said. “If we get that down, this is a national championship team. I don’t think anybody is shying away from that statement anymore. This isn’t the preseason. This is a top-10 team in the country … probably top five.”