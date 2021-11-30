MORGANTOWN -- After a brutal shooting night in Friday’s 80-77 win over Eastern Kentucky, Sean McNeil wasted no time on Tuesday against Bellarmine, knocking down his first two shot attempts to put WVU up 4-0.
Since his arrival in Morgantown three seasons ago, Mcneil has been a proponent of a next-play, next-shot mentality, but this time around he was driven by what he remembered, not what he forgot.
McNeil scored 14 points to support fellow senior guard Taz Sherman’s 18 as the Mountaineers (6-1) put the clamps on the Knights and ran away in the second half with a 74-55 win at the Coliseum in front of a crowd of 9,523.
McNeil committed to attend Bellarmine out of high school, but after just two days on campus he decided the college life wasn’t for him. After spending his freshman season at home in Kentucky, he attended Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio for his sophomore season before transferring to WVU as a junior.
In the postgame press conference on Tuesday, McNeil didn’t shy away from the game’s personal significance.
“Yeah, more than just another game,” McNeil admitted. “I played friends in the past. I still keep in contact with a few of those guys.
“I wanted this one bad, but I wasn’t trying to force anything from the beginning but I had two [baskets] in the beginning and tried to get it going from there.”
When pressed, McNeil hinted at deeper reasoning for Tuesday’s heightened sense of purpose.
“Having two offers out of high school, both Division II, just when I was in high school I always felt counted out,” McNeil said. “Those conversations I had with [Bellarmine] Coach [Scott] Davenport when I decided to leave … he obviously wasn’t happy, he spent a lot of time recruiting me as any coach wouldn’t be happy. I decided to leave and do what I did and some conversations were had in his office that I definitely remembered going into it.”
While Sherman and McNeil did a fair bit of scoring, it was the Mountaineer defense that made the difference on Tuesday. The Knights managed just 11.8% shooting from beyond the 3-point arc (2 for 17). Until heavy substitutions late leading to a 10-0 Bellarmine run, the Mountaineers were good from the field. Shooting aside, West Virginia used a 41-31 rebounding advantage leading to a 20-11 edge in second-chance points and built a 28-7 bench-scoring edge to help get the job done.
It was perhaps the best showing of the year for WVU in terms of defense and rebounding, both areas in which the Mountaineers were deficient heading into Tuesday.
“That’s what we’re trying to do, we’re continually trying to get better,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I think we’re getting a little better defensively. Offensively we probably still lean on Taz too much. I’m all for him getting 25 to 30 a game, but I think we need some other guys to step up and score a little bit for us as well and I think we’re starting to get that. We’ve got to continue to get better. I think defensively we’re getting better -- that’s hard stuff to guard.”
The Mountaineers did most of their heavy lifting in the second half after carrying a modest 37-30 lead into the break. West Virginia began the second half on a 6-0 run and the lead never dipped below double figures again.
The knockout blow was landed midway through the second half, beginning with a 3-pointer from Malik Curry with 12:08 remaining. That basket kick-started a 23-8 extended run, putting the Mountaineers ahead by as many as 29 at 74-45 with 2:40 to go. That allowed Huggins to go deep into his bench to find minutes for some rarely used reserves such as Seny N’Diaye and Taj Thweatt.
Just a few days clear of that white-knuckle win over Eastern Kentucky, a game in which the Mountaineers trailed for over 33 minutes, WVU held the lead on Tuesday for 38:12 and, after a decent first half, may have put together its best 20 minutes of the season in pulling away.
Dylan Penn had 16 points to lead four double-digit scorers for the Knights (2-6). Curt Hopf was next with 12 points with Juston Betz and CJ Fleming each contributing 10.
West Virginia will host Radford at 4 p.m. Saturday.