Miles McBride may be more commonly known as “Deuce,” but in terms of this year’s WVU basketball team, he’s not playing second fiddle to anyone.
Not anymore.
And maybe he hasn’t been for a while, but if there was any question as to who makes this team go, it was answered emphatically on a Big Monday at the Coliseum as McBride scored 17 points in the final 7:11, including a game-winning layup with 5.9 seconds to go to cap a 12-point rally in an 88-87 win over No. 10 Texas Tech.
It was the type of performance that Mountaineer legends are made of, and one that No. 11 WVU (11-4 overall, 4-3 Big 12 Conference) desperately needed in defending home court and finally getting over the hump against a quality opponent in a close game.
Foul trouble in the second half sent McBride to the bench for 4:40 of game time, and in that stretch Texas Tech turned a tie game into a 12-point lead.
But when McBride returned there was something different about his body language, starting with an immediate contested fadeaway jumper to cut the lead back to 10.
It’s sometimes easy to forget that McBride is just a sophomore and wasn’t a point guard until last season. Over the course of a season and a half, his improvement on the floor is undeniable.
But in the aftermath of arguably the biggest win during McBride’s time on campus, his leadership and understanding of his place and role on the team was also evident.
“I can’t afford to let us get in a hole like that by being out of the game,” McBride said of his foul woes. “We have a lot of fight in us. We’re still trying to get through a lot of little mistakes, and obviously not forcing a team into turnovers, that’s not playing into our style. Us giving them the ball [via turnover] with easy things like that, it’s hard to win Big 12 games, but it obviously shows that we have a lot of fight in us and we’re not going to back down from anybody. We’re going to keep moving after we make a mistake. Next-play type of mentality.”
The Mountaineers are taking on that mentality as a whole, with double-digit late rallies becoming the norm. WVU fell just short in completing one at Oklahoma on Jan. 2 before roaring back from 18 down to register an 87-84 win two days later at Oklahoma State. Part of that toughness and resolve inevitably comes from notoriously demanding coach Bob Huggins.
But there’s a bit of McBride’s calming hand, quiet determination and understated but confident swagger sprinkled in there as well. Part adapted point guard, part high school standout quarterback, McBride has assumed the role of WVU’s alpha dog in just his second season in Morgantown. He put it on display in front of an ESPN audience and against Texas Tech point guard Mac McClung, the conference’s leading scorer during league play.
McBride put it into words after the final horn had sounded.
“[McClung is] a great player, but I’m not going to back down from any challenge,” McBride said. “Give much respect to him and Texas Tech, but I stepped up to the challenge.”
That included the final game-deciding sequence. Taking the ball from the top of the key and driving toward the rim, McBride had plenty of options. Taz Sherman stepped out for a possible jump shot. Sean McNeil sprinted to the corner. Jalen Bridges was open at the top of the key.
But there was little doubt who was taking that shot, and there was never a hesitation from McBride.
“I knew it was good, I didn’t have any hesitation,” McBride said. “Taz had told me and Jalen Bridges had told me, ‘Get to the rim and finish over contact and finish off the glass.’ That’s one of the easiest shots and it’s something I work on. As soon as it left my hand, I knew it was good.”
Even after making arguably the biggest shot of his career, it was McBride who sprinted back the other way on defense to get a hand in McClung’s face as he took a fadeaway jumper that, if successful, would’ve won the game for the Red Raiders.
It wasn’t just scoring. McBride also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out six assists, affecting the game in all areas. Among many things, McBride’s effort in all phases — in games, practices, interviews, film sessions and elsewhere — is what has drawn the respect of his teammates.
And those teammates seem fine with following his lead.
“It’s tough to put into words,” McNeil said. “He just makes plays for us and it’s huge, and to have him on the floor is vital for us. He does so much more than scoring. He handles the ball, he makes plays, he knows how to make the right reads. Deuce is a heck of a player, man. He’s going to be really good. Not only is he good now, but he’s going to continue to get better.”