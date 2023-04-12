West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell (3) puts up a shot as Maryland forward Patrick Emilien (15) defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
MORGANTOWN -- Another big piece of West Virginia’s roster is coming back for the 2023-24 season.
Forward Tre Mitchell announced his return to Morgantown via social media on Wednesday.
“Run it back WV,” Mitchell wrote on Twitter with a highlight video from his one season with the Mountaineers.
The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Pittsburgh native transferred to WVU from Texas before the 2022-23 season and finished tied for second among the Mountaineers with 11.7 points per game.
Mitchell played in all 34 games for the 19-15 Mountaineers and started 32 of them. He shot 47% from the field, 36.4% from the arc and 78.9% from the free throw line, adding 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Mitchell spent the 2021-22 season at Texas, where he played in 24 games and started 17 with averages of 8.7 points and four rebounds per game. He spent the two seasons before that at UMass.
He’s the latest player to announce his return to what is shaping up to be a strong roster for the upcoming season.
Point guard Joe Toussaint was the latest player to announce he would come back last Friday. He and Mitchell were two of the three players recognized on senior day with eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 year. Starting forward Jimmy Bell Jr. is the other, and he has yet to announce his future intentions.
Jose Perez, who was ruled ineligible for the 2022-23 season by the NCAA after transferring from Manhattan, announced earlier this year he would be back as well, and the Mountaineers received a commitment last Wednesday from Arizona transfer Kerr Kriisa, who was largely considered the top point guard in the portal. WVU also has a commitment from Omar Silverio, another Manhattan transfer.
King commits to Kennesaw State: Former WVU forward Jamel King announced his commitment to Kennesaw State via social media on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Uniontown, Alabama, native saw limited action in two seasons with the Mountaineers, with eight appearances as a sophomore in WVU’s most recent campaign. King entered the transfer portal on March 20.
"Owl Nation Stand Up!!!!” King tweeted with an owl emoji. “1000% committed.”