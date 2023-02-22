MORGANTOWN -- Tre Mitchell spun around Woody Newton and put up a shot with his right hand while fading to his left toward the baseline.
Erik Stevenson was watching from the opposite wing thinking, “Bro, there’s no way that’s going in,” he said.
But it fell for the West Virginia forward’s first points less than four minutes into the Mountaineers’ 85-67 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday at the WVU Coliseum.
Mitchell’s next shot didn’t come until more than five minutes later. Stevenson, WVU’s leading scorer this season, was on the bench and watched the Texas transfer catch a pass in the post, take a dribble to the paint and hook up a shot with his left hand that hit the front of the rim and bounced in.
“I could see a little bounce in his step after that,” Stevenson said, “So I knew it was going to be a good day for him.”
Mitchell finished with a WVU career-high 22 points in the victory, after hitting a scoring slump in recent games as the Mountaineers fight to solidify an at-large opportunity in the NCAA Tournament.
“Obviously it takes a little bit of a toll mentally because I want to be able to be out there and perform for my team and my guys, but the reality of it is, I just stayed the course, stayed in the gym, kept working, and the work is bound to show over time,” Mitchell said. “I’m not going to abandon my work ethic. I’m just going to keep going, and I think it’ll show coming down the stretch.”
Mitchell’s shot 8 of 15 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. He added three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 35 minutes of action. Fourteen of his 22 points came in the second half, including a massive one-handed slam early in the period that brought the 11,874 at the Coliseum to their feet.
“I liked his versatility,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “He can step out on the floor and make shots; he can play in the post. They put a smaller guy on him because he was making shots out on the perimeter, and he took them inside and scored inside. That was, without a question, his best overall performance.”
The 6-foot-9, 225-pound senior forward is still second on the team in scoring at 11.5 points per game, despite the recent stretch that brought limited points.
Mitchell hadn’t scored in double figures in the five games leading into WVU’s contest with the Cowboys and had only reached double digits twice in the 10 games prior to the win. In the first 17 games, Mitchell had hit that mark 13 times.
Stevenson, who had battled his own slump to start Big 12 play before a 31-point outburst against Auburn, says he tried to keep Mitchell’s confidence up with simple advice.
“'Shoot it,'” Stevenson said he told his teammate. “‘I don’t care if you miss 20 of them. Just shoot it.’”
“It’s great to see him make shots and get comfortable again,” Stevenson said. “It’s big-time. It helps us tremendously.”
Mitchell knew he had an opportunity to have a big night against Oklahoma State, though. In the Jan. 2 meeting in Stillwater, Oklahoma -- a 67-60 Cowboys win -- he had 16 points and seven rebounds.
“I would say that after reviewing film and looking back on the last game, I knew that they weren’t going to double the post, so I tried to take advantage of that early and that’s really what got me going,” he said. “I got to the block; my teammates got me the ball and let me work out.”
Huggins said it was “the best I’ve ever seen Tre play,” and that everyone was congratulating him in the locker room more so because of his defense.
WVU held Oklahoma State to 28% shooting from the field, including 11% from the 3-point line with just two makes, and forced 18 turnovers that the Mountaineers turned into 28 of their 85 points.
“I thought he moved his feet today better than I’ve ever seen him move his feet and kept people in front of him," Huggins said of Mitchell. “When you’re whatever he is -- 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8, whatever he is -- he’s bigger than guards, and if he can stay in front and get his hands up, it makes a big difference. If he can stay arm's-length away, you’re talking about having to pull it quicker or having to throw it a lot higher than what you want to, which, either one doesn’t make it an easy shot -- it makes it a hard shot.
"I’m really proud of how hard he’s worked, how far he’s come, because defensively -- I don’t think he could spell it. He just didn’t know anything about defense.”
Huggins added that Mitchell is “a guy who maybe can and should have a career in basketball,” and that he’s now moving in that direction -- something Huggins said he wasn’t doing when he first arrived in Morgantown.
WVU has three games remaining in the regular season, starting with a 4 p.m. ET matchup Saturday against No. 3 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
Even with the scoring outburst earlier this week, Mitchell said nothing really changes moving forward.
“I’m going to keep being me and I’m going to keep believing in my game. I believe it’ll speak for itself at the end of the day,” Mitchell said. “I feel like tonight might have got my teammates a little more confidence in me again. I doubt they lost any, but now that they see I’ve got it going a little bit, it’s good for everybody.”