MORGANTOWN — Tre Mitchell isn’t even six weeks removed from a significant surgery on his leg, but he’s performing so far this young basketball season like someone who hasn’t missed any time at all.
Monday night at the WVU Coliseum, Mitchell led the Mountaineers to a 75-57 victory over Morehead State, scoring 21 points and pulling down six rebounds. He made his first start for West Virginia, but it’s not his first significant performance for the Blue and Gold.
With just one practice under his belt after returning from injury, he had 13 points and three rebounds in a 76-58 season-opening win over Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 7. Then last Friday in his hometown of Pittsburgh, he had eight points and six rebounds in WVU’s 81-56 slaughter of Pitt.
“He didn’t play for two-and-a-half or three months, and he’s just now starting to get in game shape,” explained coach Bob Huggins, whose Mountaineers improved to 3-0 on the season after Monday’s triumph over the Eagles. “As he gets in shape, he’ll get better and better, but I think you see why we’re excited about him.”
A 6-foot-9, 225-pound junior, Mitchell transferred to WVU this summer after averaging 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds last year at Texas. In his first two collegiate seasons, he posted an average of 18.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game at Massachusetts.
With his length and athleticism, Mitchell has the ability to score down low (he’s made 12 of 15 2-point shots so far this season) as well as from outside (3 for 7 from 3-point range), all of which makes him a very difficult matchup.
“I feel like I have a natural knack for scoring,” explained Mitchell. “It’s been an emphasis for me my entire life to be efficient and take good shots. I just try to take advantage of different angles. I feel like when I get close to the basket, I’m not going to miss that much.
“Being I got back pretty quickly, I’m a little behind in my conditioning and understanding our offensive plays and things like that, but that’s something I’m working on every day,” Mitchell noted. “It’s just going to take some time to get where I was and surpass that, and when I do, I think I can help this team skyrocket.”
On Monday, Mitchell’s Mountaineers got off to a sloppy start. They had five turnovers in the initial three minutes and trailed much of the early portion of the opening half, including 12-9 eight minutes in. When West Virginia stopped giving the ball away — it had just five more turnovers after the first three minutes — it was able to do significant damage to the Eagles.
WVU finished the first half on a 10-2 run to take a 37-28 lead into the locker room at halftime. The home team outscored MSU 38-29 in the second half to pull away for the 18-point win.
Mitchell may have led West Virginia in scoring, but two of its new post players — Jimmy Bell and Mo Wague — recorded 10 points each. Bell also added a game-high eight rebounds and three blocked shots.
“I’m feeling a little more comfortable. We have a lot of big guys, a lot of rotations we can use, and I just keep working,” said the 6-foot-10, 280-pound Bell. “I may not be the best offensive player on the team, but I play defense and do the dirty work. That’s my role, and I’m happy to do it. I’ll do whatever the team needs me to do to win.”
Like Bell, Wague came to WVU this season from the junior college ranks. The 6-10, 225-pound Wague has been incredibly efficient in his first season of Division I basketball as he’s made 14 of 16 shots this season, including 5 of 6 on Monday. He’s averaging 10.0 points in his first three contests of 2022-23.
“It’s definitely a big step,” admitted Wague of the transition from juco to major college, “but practicing with these guys makes it easier when I get out there. It helps a lot.”
Practices have been limited to this point for Mitchell, but he was able to learn while watching.
“Being on the sideline was actually a blessing in disguise,” reflected Mitchell. “It taught me a lot about my teammates in how they think and move.”