West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell was named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Mitchell, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, averaged 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and four assists in the Mountaineers’ wins over Navy and UAB last week.
He had 19 points and six rebounds in WVU’s 85-64 win over the Midshipmen on Wednesday at the Coliseum, and added 13 points and seven rebounds in the 81-70 win over the Blazers on Saturday. He shot 59.1% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and made both free throws he attempted.
Mitchell is the first Mountaineer to earn a Big 12 weekly award this season. It was the second career award for WVU’s forward.
WVU has two more nonconference games before opening Big 12 play Dec. 31 at Kansas State. The Mountaineers are scheduled to face Buffalo on Sunday and Stony Brook on Dec. 22 at the WVU Coliseum. WVU is currently 8-2.
Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield was named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Week after averaging 23.5 points, three rebounds, 2.5 steals and two assists in two games last week for the Sooners.
Texas’ DeYona Gaston was named the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week and Baylor’s Darianna Littlepage-Buggs was named Freshman of the Week. Gaston had 20 points and 16 rebounds in a 107-54 win over Alabama State and Littlepage-Buggs had 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 91-36 win over UT Arlington last week.