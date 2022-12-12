Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Penn West Virginia Basketball

Penn forward Michael Moshkovitz (11) is defended by West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell (3) during the first half of a Nov. 18 game in Morgantown.

 AP photo

West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell was named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, averaged 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and four assists in the Mountaineers’ wins over Navy and UAB last week.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.