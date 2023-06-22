Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

NCAA Maryland W Virginia Basketball

West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell puts up a shot against Maryland during the NCAA tournament on March 16. Mitchell has announced his intention to remain at WVU for the 2023-24 season.

 Butch Dill | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia starting forward Tre Mitchell will enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Thursday night.

Mitchell, who was in his first season with the Mountaineers last season and played in all 34 games with 32 starts, becomes the first WVU player to enter the transfer portal since the arrest and resignation of coach Bob Huggins last weekend.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

