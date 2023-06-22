MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia starting forward Tre Mitchell will enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Thursday night.
Mitchell, who was in his first season with the Mountaineers last season and played in all 34 games with 32 starts, becomes the first WVU player to enter the transfer portal since the arrest and resignation of coach Bob Huggins last weekend.
Justin Jackson of The Dominion Post was the first to report that Mitchell had entered the portal.
The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Pittsburgh native has a season of eligibility remaining and announced in April his intentions of returning for the 2023-24 season with WVU. He was tied for second on the team in scoring in last year’s 19-15 season with 11.7 points per game. He shot 47% from the field, 36.4% from the arc and 78.9% from the free throw line, adding 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Mitchell spent the 2021-22 season at Texas, where he played in 24 games and started 17 with averages of 8.7 points and four rebounds per game. He spent the two seasons before that at UMass.
Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last season and had been WVU’s head coach since 2007, submitted his letter of resignation to university President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker Saturday night. Huggins' resignation comes after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday night in Pittsburgh. Huggins’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
In a joint statement from Gee and Baker following Huggins’ resignation, the two said, “In the days ahead, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men’s basketball program and solidifying leadership for our program."
Mitchell was the lone starter expected to return for the 2023-24 season after Emmitt Matthews Jr., Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson ran out of eligibility and Jimmy Bell Jr. transferred to Mississippi State.
In addition to key returners off the bench last season in Joe Toussaint, Seth Wilson, Kobe Johnson, James Okonkwo, Patrick Suemnick and Mohamed Wague, as well as Jose Perez who was ineligible after transferring from Manhattan, the Mountaineers were expected to have a strong roster with several big additions from the transfer portal this offseason. That group includes Manhattan transfer guard Omar Silverio, Arizona transfer guard Kerr Kriisa, Syracuse transfer center Jesse Edwards and Montana State transfer guard RaeQuan Battle.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.