MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia will be without Tre Mitchell for the 2023-24 basketball season.
WVU’s starting forward from last season announced he would be transferring to Kentucky on Monday following the arrest and resignation of head coach Bob Huggins earlier this month.
“Mountaineers!! I can’t thank you enough for the love and support you’ve shown,” Mitchell wrote in a tweet. “ You guys are truly one of a kind. I have a dream and I have the opportunity to live it out. I’ve gotta think about my future and ensure myself the best opportunity to follow that dream. I know you guys will understand, if not today then you will one day.
“WVU will always hold a special place in my heart but it’s time to bet on myself. I love y’all more than you know, I know everyone has their own opinions on my decision, but like I said I’ve gotta bet on myself. I wish WVU Hoops the best of luck, I’ll ALWAYS be a fan of mountaineer nation!”
Mitchell was the first of four Mountaineers to enter the transfer portal since Huggins’ arrest and resignation, doing so last Thursday. He was in his first season with the Mountaineers last year and played in all 34 games with 32 starts. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Pittsburgh native has a season of eligibility remaining and had originally announced in April his intentions to return for the 2023-24 season with WVU.
Mitchell was tied for second on the team in scoring in last year’s 19-15 season with 11.7 points per game. He shot 47% from the field, 36.4% from the arc and 78.9% from the free throw line, adding 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Mitchell spent the 2021-22 season at Texas, where he played in 24 games and started 17 with averages of 8.7 points and four rebounds per game. He spent the two seasons before that at UMass.
“Tre is from Pittsburgh and I’ve known him for years,” Calipari wrote in a post on Twitter. “This was a unique situation, but as soon as he put his name in the portal, he was a player I knew we needed to pursue.
“He brings leadership, experience, size and versatility and is a great fit for what we want to do. I know this is a win for us and I believe this will be a win for him too. We are excited to have him as a part of our program.”
Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s head coach since 2007, submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker on the night of June 17.
Huggins’ resignation came after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Josh Eilert was officially named interim head coach for the 2023-24 season Saturday evening. While Eilert has no previous head coaching experience, he is no stranger to the WVU program. He’s been on staff since Huggins arrived in 2007, and in the most recent season -- his 16th in Morgantown -- he served as an assistant coach, a position he assumed in July 2022.
A national search for a permanent head coach will take place at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, according to Baker.
Mitchell was the first of four Mountaineers to enter the transfer portal in recent days. Arizona transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa entered Friday, but announced his intentions to remain in Morgantown on Sunday. Guard Joe Toussaint also entered late last week and reportedly plans to visit Kansas State and Texas Tech in the coming week, according to multiple reports, and according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, he is still considering returning to Morgantown after Eilert’s promotion. Junior forward Mohamed Wague entered the portal Monday prior to Mitchell’s announcement.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.