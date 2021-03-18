When the bright lights shine down from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis late Friday night, nearly a week’s worth of pregame buildup and questioning will become reality.
And in that moment, matched up with West Virginia, the 13th-ranked team in the country and a No. 3 seed, maybe things will be different for 14th-seeded Morehead State.
But if there is a crack in the armor of the Eagles’ confidence leading up to Friday’s NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional first-round game against the Mountaineers, it hasn’t shown thus far. That included Zoom press conferences on Wednesday as Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin and senior forward James Baker fielded questions ahead of the game, which will tip at 9:50 p.m. and air on TruTV.
“I don’t worry about the big moment for any of our guys,” Spradlin said. “I think they’re going to be ready for that.”
In fact, Spradlin hasn’t seemed worried about much of anything so far — not the Mountaineers’ relative size advantage or WVU’s status in the Big 12 Conference, one of the Power Five, and not the threats the Mountaineers pose offensively or defensively.
Instead, from the beginning, Spradlin has been focused on his team and the areas in which it needs to be solid to win on Friday. If there has been an Achilles heel for the Eagles this season, statistics would point to turnovers: Morehead is committing 15.3 per game.
In game planning for the Mountaineers, eliminating such miscues is the jumping-off point for Spradlin.
“Taking care of the ball is a huge key in this game right here, because you just can’t give them easy points,” Spradlin said. “Easy points are offensive rebounds for them, putting them on the foul line or turning the ball over and letting them get out in transition. If you can eliminate easy points in those three areas — and we have a lot to do with that with taking care of the ball — then I think we’re going to be OK.”
The Eagles (23-7) will bring with them a balanced attack anchored by freshman forward Johni Broome, who averages 13.9 points and 9.0 rebounds, tops on the team in both categories.
While Broome’s matchup against WVU junior Derek Culver will be pivotal, especially with Morehead running its deliberate offensive attack through the post, the Eagles are comfortable getting contributions from any of their top six players, all of whom average 6.9 points or better. That includes junior guards DeVon Cooper (12.2) and Skyelar Potter (11.8), sophomore guard Ta’lon Cooper (8.2), Baker (7.9) and junior guard KJ Hunt (6.9).
That balance is also manifested by the team’s close-knit identity, according to Baker.
“We do everything together, literally from eating to walking around campus to hanging out after practice, no matter what it is, and I think it shows on the court,” Baker said. “We have a lot of unselfish guys. Anybody in our top seven can go for 15-to-20 points every night.”
The Eagles are hardly untested this season, having played Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Richmond in their nonconference schedule. Though Morehead lost all four of those games, the general consensus is that the team hit its stride in the conference portion of the schedule with four new starters settling into their roles.
More than anything, Baker and Spradlin said the uptick in competition just shrinks the margin for error, something that comes with the territory in March.
“The biggest takeaway, you’re not going to out-one-on-one the teams that play in the ACC, SEC or Big Ten,” Spradlin said. “You have to out-team them, because every time you break off a play or your execution’s not great or communication’s not great, all the little details we work on all the time, if you’re not executing in those areas, then it becomes a one-on-one battle and that’s not something we’re going to consistently win against the bigger, more physical teams that are from those leagues.
“Our strength is our ability to play as a team, and to their credit, they bought into that and obviously that’s been the identity of what we’ve done throughout the course of the year. But we had to learn that lesson the difficult way [early in the season].”
And then there’s the history of the tournament, one defined by its upsets and the fruition of the unthinkable. Spradlin doesn’t need to leave his own program’s past to find one as the Eagles, then as a No. 13 seed, knocked off fourth-seeded Louisville back on March 17, 2011 — 10 years to the day from Wednesday’s press conferences.
Though that certainly classified as a major upset, and a win on Friday would as well, results like the Louisville win aren’t the hope for this Eagles squad. They’re the expectation.
“It’s just more of a reminder to our guys that we’ve got the recipe to come down here and win and be successful,” Spradlin said. “Continue to remind them that we’re not here for the experience. We’re going to enjoy the experience but we’re not coming down here to say we made the NCAA Tournament. We’re coming down here to play our best basketball and to win games.”