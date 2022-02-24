For all of the times its offense betrayed it down the stretch in losses, West Virginia couldn’t point its finger at its scoring in an 84-81 loss to Iowa State Wednesday in Ames, Iowa.
Perhaps that made the defeat -- WVU's fifth in a row and 12th in its last 13 games -- all the more frustrating.
Like a ship springing leaks, the Mountaineers seemed to finally patch their biggest hole, only for another to appear. Their defense, which for the most part this season has been solid at least, was ravaged by the Cyclones and guard Izaiah Brockington in particular.
Brockington is certainly a worthy scorer, and after Wednesday’s 35-point outburst,is now third in the Big 12 in scoring at 18 points per game, behind only Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji and WVU’s Taz Sherman.
But Brockington's big night -- including 25 second-half points -- was only part of the story as the Cyclones shot a blistering 63% from the floor (17 for 27) in the second half in erasing a 12-point deficit to score the win.
With the losing streak seemingly weighing heavier by the game, WVU coach Bob Huggins didn’t shy away from honesty and criticism in the postgame press conference Wednesday night. He took his team to task for its lack of execution in a pivotal late inbound play that led to the go-ahead bucket for Iowa State with just 22 seconds left, and he also ripped his team and, particularly, an unnamed player for general defensive ineffectiveness.
“If you noticed they went after the same guy every time,” Huggins said. “They went after the same guy every time when we were playing man and then we tried to play matchup and they went at him every time in matchup. As I continue to tell our guys, they watch film too. They know who guards, who doesn’t guard, who tries to guard, who doesn’t really care about guarding. They know. Just like we know.”
Huggins didn’t elaborate on who the player in question was, but reading between the lines and watching the game, it’s likely that the heat was pointed at senior guard Sean McNeil.
But regardless who was the target of Huggins’ criticism, it was certainly a team-wide issue as well, something that point guard Malik Curry admitted in talking about Brockington.
“Definitely [should’ve] got the ball out of his hands, not let him catch it, deny him,” Curry said. “Just deny him and make him not catch the ball. But every time he touched it, he was putting it up and it was going in, so I don’t really know what to say about that.”
That’s become the common refrain in WVU press conferences over the past couple of months, and though the script flipped a bit on Wednesday, when the final credits rolled, they were on yet another loss for the Mountaineers (14-14 overall, 3-11 Big 12 Conference).
For most it felt like a more severe blow than other outcomes because of WVU’s sudden efficiency on offense.
“Besides literally the last minute, I thought we were playing really good as a team,” Curry said. “We were having fun out there, playing with energy and excitement.
“Overall, I thought we played a good game besides clearly the last couple of possessions. The only thing I thought we could’ve done better was lower turnovers and the last couple of possessions.”
One positive takeaway was the performance of senior forward Gabe Osabuohien, who scored a career-high 19 points and hit a 3-pointer, the second in his WVU career.
Osabuohien was ejected from a game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 12 and sat out the following game against Kansas State. In the subsequent games against Kansas and TCU, Osabuohien played a combined 28 minutes and did not score with 11 rebounds and eight fouls along the way.
However, from the jump on Wednesday, Osabuohien’s energy level and focus seemed heightened, and that manifested itself in the scoring column -- a place where he’s not usually counted on to make significant contributions.
Huggins said Osabuohien's performance was no accident.
“It wasn’t a surprise at all; he practiced,” Huggins said. “He was the old Gabe again. He practiced, he got himself ready for what we were asking him to do. He was off so long, his cardio is not very good and we had to take him out a couple of times. I would have rather not had to take him out because he was doing some really positive things for us.”