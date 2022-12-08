MORGANTOWN - Joe Toussaint says he’s not afraid to have the fingers pointing at him. He’s done it since he was young, taking the blame when he and his siblings were in trouble.
That’s why, after West Virginia lost at Xavier on Saturday in the Big East-Big 12 Battle, he got together with the team’s guards and put the defeat on their shoulders.
That group bounced back with a strong performance in the Mountaineers’ 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.
“I got together with Erik [Stevenson] and [Kedrian Johnson] and I just told them that loss is on us,” the 6-foot senior guard said Tuesday. “As the guards, we’ve got to do a better job looking at the clock, time management, getting the ball where it needs to be, scoring, taking the matter into our own hands. If anything’s not going on, we need to go make something happen.”
WVU (7-2) led for nearly 29 minutes against Xavier, but surrendered 48 points in the second half and faded late for an 84-74 loss. The Mountaineers went without a field goal for almost four and a half minutes to end the game, and got just two free throws from Toussaint to end the stretch as the Musketeers pulled ahead by double-figures to win.
Stevenson said after Wednesday’s win “we didn’t get beat - we beat ourselves, clearly,” and that WVU “didn’t run any offense” after watching the second-half tape over. The guard who came to Morgantown from South Carolina said the Mountaineers have enough veteran guards and freedom to call sets that they needed to be better.
On Wednesday, Toussaint, Stevenson and Johnson combined for 36 points, 19 assists and 14 rebounds against Navy’s zone defense.
“[The Xavier loss] was definitely on the guard play,” Stevenson said. “I would say that this game helps bouncing back from that, but it kind of just gets us back in the win column. Winning Saturday will help for sure. [UAB has] got a good team coming in and they’re going to be playing a good team.”
Stevenson had 13 points - all in the first half - seven rebounds and five assists against the Midshipmen. Toussaint finished with 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists, and Johnson had 11 points, two rebounds and seven assists.
“What I think is that they should do that every night,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “They’re capable of doing that every night, so if you’re capable of doing it, you should.”
While pleased with putting up 85 points against Navy’s 2-3 zone, the focus after the game was on the continued need to get better defensively. Stevenson said the team knows what it should be doing, it just needs to do it.
WVU on Wednesday got off to a hot start and grew its lead to as much as 18 in the first half, before entering the break with a 48-38 advantage. Navy fought back to cut the deficit to five with under 15 minutes to play after seven straight points from Austin Benigni, but three quick 3-pointers from Johnson, Toussaint and Tre Mitchell - who had a team-high 19 points - helped push the lead to double-digits for the remainder.
“It starts with the guards,” Johnson said. “We’re on the perimeter and we’ve got to keep the bigs inside. They’re bigs, they don’t really belong on the perimeter. They help us out when the guards get there. We’ve got to help them out by keeping the guards in front of us. That’s pretty much all there is to it - staying in front of our man.”
Huggins said he played Kobe Johnson at point guard at the end because they need another guy at the spot they can bring in off the bench and he believes the 6-foot-3 sophomore could bother opposing point guards with his size and speed. Kobe Johnson had six points and a pair of rebounds in 12 minutes Wednesday.
With a number of new players, and another guard in Jose Perez waiting to hear from the NCAA about his eligibility after transferring from Manhattan, WVU is still trying to piece it all together.
WVU will continue its four-game homestand Saturday with a 6 p.m. game against UAB at the Coliseum. The Mountaineers will also host Buffalo (Dec. 18) and Stony Brook (Dec. 22) before opening Big 12 play Dec. 31 at Kansas State.
“You’ve got guys coming from all different programs, which means all different styles of play. You wonder how all of that fits together. Honestly, the good thing is they really like each other. They genuinely really do like each other and they really get along,” Huggins said. “ …. They mingle and they genuinely do like spending time with each other. Now, how long that lasts, I’m not sure, but for the time being.”