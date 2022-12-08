Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - Joe Toussaint says he’s not afraid to have the fingers pointing at him. He’s done it since he was young, taking the blame when he and his siblings were in trouble.

That’s why, after West Virginia lost at Xavier on Saturday in the Big East-Big 12 Battle, he got together with the team’s guards and put the defeat on their shoulders.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.