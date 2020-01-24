By this point in the college basketball season, most teams on West Virginia University’s schedule know what the Mountaineers bring to the table when it comes to defense.
WVU’s offense, on the other hand, has been unpredictable.
Whether that has meant the Mountaineers are up and down as a team or, on a game-to-game basis, which player WVU (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) can depend on for points, it has baffled veteran West Virginia coach Bob Huggins as he and his team prepare to host Missouri on Saturday (noon on ESPN) as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
“It’s easier when you know where [the points] are coming from,” Huggins said. “You know what to run for whom. The way it is now, from game to game I have absolutely no idea who is going to make shots and who is not.
“[Sophomore guard Brandon Knapper] went on a roll where he really made shots, and he hasn’t made one in the last, whatever, two or three practices. He hasn’t made a shot, and we all know he is fully capable — as is Taz [Sherman], as is Sean [McNeil] — there are a whole bunch of those guys. I’d rather know where [the points] are coming from.”
Consistency among the individual players aside, this is a West Virginia team that has slowly started to turn things around on the offensive end. The Mountaineers scored 97 points in a win earlier this week at home against Texas, and enter Saturday’s game averaging 73.22 points per game — good enough to rank third among Big 12 teams behind Kansas and Iowa State.
Even West Virginia’s scoring margin has ballooned to be among the Big 12’s best. The Mountaineers are winning games by an average of 12.61 points — also good enough for third in the league behind Kansas and Baylor. WVU is making 44 percent of its shots overall, but is still trying to get right behind the 3-point line. West Virginia is ninth out of 10 teams in the Big 12 with a 30.7 percent mark in 3-point shooting.
“Offensively, I don’t think we’ve scratched the surface of what we can be,” Huggins said. “We haven’t shot the ball [well]. You go recruit guys you think can really make shots that really made shots where they were, then they come in and they don’t make shots.
“I think a lot of it is just confidence and thinking too much — where am I supposed to be? Should I shoot this? What am I supposed to do? Until they get comfortable ... look at the difference in Chase Harler. Chase was that way, and now Chase, when he’s open, he shoots it. He feels very comfortable shooting it, and that’s where we’ve got to get with the first-year guys.”
So when the shots are not falling from distance, it would make sense to get the ball closer to the basket — especially for this West Virginia team with standout forwards Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe roaming the paint — right?
Well, yes and no, Huggins said.
“Unless they get fouled,” Huggins said. “And even then, Derek was shooting 86 percent from the foul line, and he made big shots — big shots when games were close. He made free throws when games were really close and he had to make them, and now he can’t buy one.
“When I stand there beside him [at practice] and tell him to slow down, he makes it. He gets in a game, and he gets sped up. Derek does a lot of running around as the game is going on, and for a 6-10 guy to go out on the perimeter and guard the way he guards is very unique. Then he comes down on the offensive end and gets fouled, and everything remains quick. It can’t be quick, you’ve got to slow down.”
One player WVU will not have to worry about on either end of the floor Saturday is standout Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon. The 6-foot-10, 260-pound junior averaged 9 points and 4.3 rebounds but has not played since a foot injury on Jan. 4 against Kentucky. Since Timon got hurt, the Tigers have gone 1-4.
“His talent is documented,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “He’s a presence around the rim. He’s a physical guy who demands a double at the rim. You have to defend him and double him when you put together a game plan and a scouting report, and that’s the part we miss. But our guys are doing an admirable job handling that situation.”
Mizzou (9-9, 1-5 SEC) has a pair of guards leading the team in scoring, with Dru Smith at 12.1 points per game and Mark Smith at 11. 8. They’ll be tested by the West Virginia defense, which Huggins said still needs some work despite the praise it has received so far this season.
“We’ve got to do a much better job on the ball defensively,” Huggins said. “Our rotations are getting better but they’re still not what they need to be. We still rotate behind rather than rotate in front. It is some things that really ought to be a lot easier to fix than what they’ve been.”