The West Virginia women’s basketball team heads to Manhattan, Kansas, for a 2 p.m. ET game Saturday against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (9-4 overall, 0-2 Big 12) are still searching for their first conference victory after falling to ranked Oklahoma and Iowa State teams in their first two Big 12 matchups.
WVU has played well in the first half of both losses, but faltered in the second half.
Against the Sooners, WVU led 47-44 at halftime before eventually falling 98-77. The Mountaineers started their current road swing in Ames, Iowa, where they fell 70-50 against No. 11 Iowa State in a game where the two were knotted up 37-all at the break.
The Mountaineers mustered just 13 points in the second half against the Cyclones, including four in the third quarter, but head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said “we struggled with a lot of things in the second half but there's certainly some things we can build off of and grow from, too."
“Offensively, we couldn’t get the ball around the rim to get some things going. We settled and we took probably too quick of shots at times and things started unraveling,” Plitzuweit told reporters after the loss. “Called a couple timeouts to try to get us back into a rhythm, into a flow and couldn’t quite get into it.”
WVU is now one of four Big 12 teams without a conference win so far - Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU are the others.
K-State is 1-1 in Big 12 play after an 86-72 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday. The Wildcats lost their league opener at Texas, and their other two losses this season have come against South Dakota State and against Arkansas on neutral floors.
The Wildcats are seventh in the league in scoring at 74.9 points per game, and are led by Gabby Gregory’s 21.3 points per game - a league high. The 6-foot senior guard is also averaging a team-high six rebounds a night. Jaelyn Glenn and Serena Sundell add 12.4 points and 11.6 points per game, respectively.
K-State has the third-best turnover margin in the league - their 9.4 steals per game are third - and the Wildcats are eighth in scoring defense with 63.4 points allowed per game.
WVU is third in the Big 12 defensively with 55.5 points allowed per game, while ranking first in turnover margin and steals. The offense has been an issue for the Mountaineers, however, especially in the second half of league games. WVU’s 66.6 points per game are only better than TCU’s 61 per game in the league.
WVU leads the series with K-State 16-7, with wins in four of the last five meetings, and the Mountaineers are 7-3 against the Wildcats in Manhattan.
Saturday’s game is set to be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.