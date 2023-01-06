Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia women’s basketball team heads to Manhattan, Kansas, for a 2 p.m. ET game Saturday against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Mountaineers (9-4 overall, 0-2 Big 12) are still searching for their first conference victory after falling to ranked Oklahoma and Iowa State teams in their first two Big 12 matchups.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.