The West Virginia women’s basketball team will try to keep rolling after back-to-back wins on Sunday against No. 18 Baylor in a 3 p.m. game at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (11-4 overall, 2-2 Big 12) picked up their first Big 12 Conference win Jan. 7 at Kansas State and blasted TCU 77-45 in their last game to move back to .500 in league play.
“I think definitely now that we’ve kind of got our legs up under us, we feel a lot better and a lot more confident,” WVU senior guard Jayla Hemingway said. “Our team chemistry has gotten a lot better.”
Baylor (12-4, 3-1) is one of four teams in the conference atop the standings with a 3-1 mark against league opponents. The Bears beat TCU, Oklahoma and Kansas in their first three league games, but fell at home to Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
“It comes down to single possessions, and I certainly have a great, great deal of respect for Baylor, as does our program,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “They’re really tough on both ends of the court, they can push the ball up the court and score, they have great speed to attack quickly, they can really shoot it, they can attack the rim, they offensive rebound and then they defend — they’re just really stingy and tough to score on. Just really, really solid all around.”
Baylor is in the middle of the pack offensively in the Big 12 with 75.1 points per game, but are second defensively with 56.3 points allowed per game. The only team with a better scoring defense to this point in the Big 12 is WVU. The Mountaineers have allowed 55.7 points per game.
Sarah Andrews leads Baylor with 15.3 points per game and Caitlin Bickle has averaged 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds. Ja’Mee Asberry and Jaden Owens have each added double-figure scoring for the Bears as well.
JJ Quinerly is leading WVU with 13 points per game and Madisen Smith has added 12.9 per game this season. Others have stepped up since the start of Big 12 play. Quinerly and Smith still lead the team in the 2-2 Big 12 start with 19.3 and 12.5 points on average, respectively, but Kylee Blacksten and Hemingway have provided big moments and are each contributing more than nine points per game in league play.
“It’s something that’s really important to us in order to continue to grow and find different ways to score,” Plitzuweit said. “Certainly teams can focus on one player or one action and work to take that away, so then how do we create some other way to find ways to scores? (Maybe) other players either stepping up and scoring it at the rim or other players hitting shots, but maybe it’s more how we screen and how we get the ball moving, and I think we’ve gotten a little better at some of those type of things.”
Baylor holds a 22-3 series lead against WVU, including a 10-0 record in Morgantown.
Sunday’s game will be televised on ESPNU.
