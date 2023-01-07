The West Virginia women’s basketball team beat Kansas State 77-70 on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, for their first win in Big 12 play this season.
The Mountaineers (10-4 overall, 1-2 Big 12) got five straight points from Jayla Hemingway early in the first quarter to take the lead and never looked back from there. WVU led for a total of 37:54, and by as many as 15 points, to claim their first conference win.
K-State (12-4, 1-2) closed the third quarter on an 8-0 run and got a bucket from Big 12 leading scorer Gabby Gregory to open the fourth to make it a one-point game. It was as close as the Wildcats could get, however, as WVU eventually pulled back ahead for the 77-70 victory.
Three Mountaineers scored in double figures in the win - JJ Quinerly had 22 points and seven rebounds, Kylee Blacksten had 20 points and nine rebounds and Hemingway had 20 points and seven rebounds. WVU shot 47% from the field and 30% from 3-point range in the win, while outscoring K-State 18-8 off turnovers and 40-26 in the paint.
Gregory had 26 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead K-State. Serena Sundell had 14 points, four rebounds and eight assists, Jaelyn Glenn had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Brylee Glenn had 10 points. The Wildcats will next head to Iowa State on Wednesday.
The Mountaineers, who started Big 12 play with a loss against Oklahoma and at Iowa State - both of which were in the top 25 - will return home for their next two games. WVU is scheduled to face TCU at the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday at 7 p.m. before hosting Baylor on Sunday at 3 p.m.