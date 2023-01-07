Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia women’s basketball team beat Kansas State 77-70 on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, for their first win in Big 12 play this season.

The Mountaineers (10-4 overall, 1-2 Big 12) got five straight points from Jayla Hemingway early in the first quarter to take the lead and never looked back from there. WVU led for a total of 37:54, and by as many as 15 points, to claim their first conference win.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.