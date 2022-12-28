Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Big 12 Media Day Basketball

West Virginia head coach Dawn Plitzuweit speaks to the media during Big 12 women’s basketball media day Oct. 18 in Kansas City, Mo.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia women’s basketball is about to see a step up in competition.

The Mountaineers have made it through their nonconference schedule and are set to open Big 12 Conference play Saturday at 2 p.m. against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.