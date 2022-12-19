Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN - The West Virginia women’s basketball team will take the court two more times before opening Big 12 play.

The Mountaineers head to Florida for games against Georgia on Tuesday and Miami-Ohio on Wednesday at Massimino Court at Keiser University in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.