MORGANTOWN - The West Virginia women’s basketball team will take the court two more times before opening Big 12 play.
The Mountaineers head to Florida for games against Georgia on Tuesday and Miami-Ohio on Wednesday at Massimino Court at Keiser University in the West Palm Beach Invitational.
The 2:30 p.m. game against the Lady Bulldogs [10-2] is the first for the Mountaineers [7-2] since falling at Penn State 69-57 on Dec. 11. WVU also fell to North Carolina State in its only other matchup against a Power Five team so far this season.
The meeting with Georgia will be the first for WVU. The Lady Bulldogs are averaging 71.7 points per game and allowing just 56.1. They’re led by fifth-year guard Diamond Battle, who has averaged 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists so far this season. Brittney Smith, a 6-foot-3, fifth-year forward, adds 11.6 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Georgia was picked to finish sixth in the SEC preseason poll, and was 49th in the NET rankings Monday.
Miami-Ohio [4-6] enters the event coming off a loss to Oakland on Saturday, and will face San Diego State on Tuesday in its first game in West Palm Beach. The meeting with WVU will be the first between the two programs. Tip is scheduled for noon Wednesday.
Ivy Wolf, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard, leads the RedHawks with 18.4 points per game, Maddi Cluse averages 17.6 points and 8.6 rebounds and Peyton Scott adds 12 points per game. Miami-Ohio averages nearly 70 points per game, but gives up 75.8.
WVU enters with the seventh-best scoring defense nationally at 50.8 points allowed per game, the eighth-best mark in forced turnovers with 23.9 per game and the fourth-best mark in turnover margin at plus-9.89. Madisen Smith and JJ Quinerly are the two Mountaineers averaging double-figure scoring this year at 14.1 and 11.1 points per game, respectively, while Jayla Hemingway is just shy with 9.9 points per game, along with a team-best 5.4 rebounds per game.
WVU will have over a week off after the two games before opening Big 12 play Dec. 31 with a 2 p.m. matchup with Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum.