West Virginia women’s basketball overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to beat Georgia 49-45 on Tuesday in its first game of the West Palm Beach Invitational at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Georgia (10-3) held a 19-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and started the second on an 8-0 run to pull ahead by 16 with 7:59 to go until halftime. The Lady Bulldogs eventually took a 34-22 lead into the break.
WVU (8-2) turned the defense up a notch in the second half, however.
The Mountaineers held Georgia to just three points in the third quarter to make it a one-possession game going into the fourth, and Madisen Smith knocked down a 3-pointer to start the final period to knot things up 37. Jayla Hemingway followed with a 3 of her own to give the Mountaineers the lead with 8:43 on the clock and WVU never trailed again.
WVU forced Georgia to shoot just 14.8% from the field in the second half with four made field goals. The Lady Bulldogs turned the ball over 19 times in the loss, resulting in 20 of the Mountaineers’ 49 points.
Hemingway and Danni Nichols were the only Mountaineers to score in double figures. Nichols had 13 points and Hemingway had 11 and six rebounds. JJ Quinerly, Kyah Watson and Kylee Blacksten each added six points for WVU. The Mountaineers shot just 39.6% from the field and 21.1% from the 3-point line and had 17 turnovers.
Diamond Battles led Georgia with 17 points and Malury Bates had 10.
WVU will face Miami (Ohio) Wednesday in its second and final game of the West Palm Beach Invitational. Tipoff is scheduled for noon. Georgia will face San Diego State at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in its other game in the event.