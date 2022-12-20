Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia women’s basketball overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to beat Georgia 49-45 on Tuesday in its first game of the West Palm Beach Invitational at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Georgia (10-3) held a 19-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and started the second on an 8-0 run to pull ahead by 16 with 7:59 to go until halftime. The Lady Bulldogs eventually took a 34-22 lead into the break.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags