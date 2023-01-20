MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s basketball team will cap off a busy week with a 1 p.m. game Saturday against Texas Tech at the WVU Coliseum.
The stretch for the Mountaineers started with a 74-65 win over then-No. 18 Baylor last Sunday at the Coliseum, before a 77-58 setback against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday.
WVU (12-5 overall, 3-3 Big 12) was on a three-game winning streak and appeared to be on the way to a fourth straight win Wednesday, but the Jayhawks outscored the Mountaineers 57-24 in the second half to send WVU back to .500 in league play.
“What we take away from that more than anything is when things aren’t going our way, we look at, how do we find ways to create some momentum and what does that look like on the defensive end and what does that look like on the offensive end?” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “That’s what we studied yesterday as we came back and certainly go back to work and get ready for the next opportunity.”
The Mountaineers and Texas Tech (15-4, 3-3) are both 3-3 in league play, as are Kansas and Oklahoma State. Oklahoma leads the Big 12 as of Friday with a 5-1 mark, while Iowa State, Baylor and Texas all sit at 4-2. Kansas State is 1-5 and TCU is 0-6.
The Lady Raiders come into Saturday’s matchup as winners in three of their last four matchups, including back-to-back victories at K-State and against No. 25 Texas.
“Texas Tech is playing at a really high level. They played really well, obviously beat Texas at home,” Plitzuweit said. “They played really, really hard. They played really, really well. They finished plays at a very high level. They’re very physical. They’ve got great size -- not necessarily the 6-6 size that we’ve seen at times, but the kids that are all kind of strong and tough, 5-10 to 6-3, something in that range, and play really hard and make a lot of good things happen.”
Neither team has a high-powered offense for Big 12 standards. Texas Tech is eighth in the 10-team league offensively with 71.5 points per game, while WVU is ninth at 67.8 points per game.
Texas Tech has been efficient, though, and shoots 43.9% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range -- the latter of which ranks second in the Big 12. The Lady Raiders are also second in free throw percentage at 78.7%, and they have attempted the third-most in the league. Texas Tech's 381 attempts are behind only TCU’s 387 and K-State’s 383.
“They seem like a very versatile team where they move different positions, all the players play all the positions and that’s just something we’ll have to know how to guard every position,” WVU fifth-year guard Danni Nichols said. “They push the ball well, so getting back in transition and matching up with them quickly will help us.”
Bre’Amber Scott, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, leads Texas Tech with 16.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Bailey Maupin adds double-figure scoring at 10.6 points per game, and four others -- Rhyle McKinney, Jasmine Shavers, Bryn Gelich and Jazmaine Lewis -- each score more than 7.5 points per game.
“They’re a team that plays with a lot of passion, they’re going to be playing with a lot of emotion during the game, so it's just making sure we stay calm and collected throughout the whole game,” said WVU redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson, who is averaging 6.6 points for the Mountaineers this season.
JJ Quinerly leads WVU with 13.2 points per game entering Saturday’s contest, and Madisen Smith isn’t far behind with 12.6 per game.
The Mountaineers hold a 16-5 all-time record against Texas Tech and are 8-2 against the Lady Raiders in Morgantown. WVU has won 14 of the last 15 meetings, including 11 straight.
The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It will be the first game in a doubleheader with the WVU men’s basketball team, which will take on No. 7 Texas at 6 p.m. at the Coliseum.