Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia women’s basketball team kept up the defensive intensity in its trip to Florida for the West Palm Beach Invitational at Keiser University on Wednesday and took down Miami (Ohio) 82-51.

The Mountaineers (10-2) overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Georgia on Tuesday in its first game of the event. WVU limited the Lady Bulldogs to just 11 points in the second half of that game.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags