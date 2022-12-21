The West Virginia women’s basketball team kept up the defensive intensity in its trip to Florida for the West Palm Beach Invitational at Keiser University on Wednesday and took down Miami (Ohio) 82-51.
The Mountaineers (10-2) overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Georgia on Tuesday in its first game of the event. WVU limited the Lady Bulldogs to just 11 points in the second half of that game.
WVU kept that rolling against the RedHawks on Wednesday and held a 19-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Mountaineers didn’t allow a first-quarter field goal - Miami shot 0-for-12 from the field in the period - and WVU held the RedHawks shot just 32.6% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range in the game.
The Mountaineers extended its lead by halftime and entered the break up 39-22, but the RedHawks came out of the locker room and outscored WVU 22-18 in the third to make it a 57-44 game going to the final period.
WVU ramped up the defense again to close out the 82-51 win - it allowed just seven fourth-quarter points and two made field goals.
The Mountaineers forced 17 turnovers and scored 21 points off of them in the game.
Five WVU players finished with double-figure scoring, led by 17 points from Danni Nichols. Madisen Smith and Kyah Watson each had 13, and JJ Quinerly and Tavy Diggs added 12 apiece.
Ivy Wolf Led the RedHawks with 17 points and Peyton Scott had 13. Miami is next scheduled to play Tiffin on Dec. 31 in Oxford, Ohio.
The game marked the conclusion of nonconference play for WVU. The Mountaineers will step into Big 12 action after a short Christmas break with a 2 p.m. matchup against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum on Dec. 31.