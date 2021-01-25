West Virginia’s women’s basketball team finally moved into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday. The Mountaineers, 11-2 on the season, were slotted 24th with poll 72 points.
Baylor, at No. 9, is the only other Big 12 team in the Top 25, although Texas, Iowa State and TCU are also receiving votes.
West Virginia’s women are No. 22 in the latest NET rankings.
On the men’s side, WVU moved up three spots to No. 11 after its win over Kansas State. The Mountaineers have 869 poll points and are one spot behind Texas Tech (954), Monday night’s opponent in Morgantown.
The loaded Big 12’s representation in the AP poll also includes No. 2 Baylor, No. 5 Texas and No. 15 Kansas, which dropped six spots while in the throes of a three-game losing streak.
The NET does not view the Mountaineer men quite so favorably, placing them 22nd. Six Big 12 teams are in the NET Top 25.