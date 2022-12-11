Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia women’s basketball had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 69-57 loss to Penn State on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania.

JJ Quinerly had 16 points for WVU (7-2) in the loss, Madisen Smith had 12 and Jayla Hemingway had 11. The Mountaineers shot 36% from the field and 30% from 3-point range on 23 attempts.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

