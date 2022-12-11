West Virginia women’s basketball had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 69-57 loss to Penn State on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania.
JJ Quinerly had 16 points for WVU (7-2) in the loss, Madisen Smith had 12 and Jayla Hemingway had 11. The Mountaineers shot 36% from the field and 30% from 3-point range on 23 attempts.
Penn State (7-3) shot 49% from the field and 41% from 3-point range to end a three-game skid. Leilani Kapinus led Penn State with 15 points and seven rebounds, Shay Ciezki had 14 points and Taniyah Thompson had 13 points. The Lady Lions will have a week off before traveling to Drexel next Sunday.
WVU led for nearly the entire first quarter and took a 14-13 lead into the second, but things went south for the Mountaineers from there.
The Lady Lions started the quarter on an 11-0 run to go up by 10 and never trailed after that. Penn State went into halftime with a 39-31 lead.
WVU got as close as four points in the third quarter - the first time with a 9-0 run with two 3-pointers from Smith and one from Danni Nichols, but Penn State closed the frame on a 7-0 run to take an 11-point lead into the fourth. The Mountaineers never got the deficit back to single digits.
WVU will next head to the West Palm Beach Invitational, where it will face Georgia on Dec. 20 and Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 21, before opening Big 12 play Dec. 31 at the WVU Coliseum against Oklahoma.