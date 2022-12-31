Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Oklahoma at WVU WBB 12312022

West Virginia's Madisen Smith passes Saturday against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

 DAVID PENNOCK

The West Virginia women’s basketball team lost 98-77 to No. 20 Oklahoma in their Big 12 Conference opener Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.

The Sooners (11-1 overall, 1-0 Big 12) closed out nonconference play as the top-scoring offense in the league and flexed their muscles again against the Mountaineers (9-3, 0-1), who entered Saturday with the best scoring defense in the Big 12.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow {span}@{/span}{span}JMacDonaldSport {/span}on Twitter.