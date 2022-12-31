The West Virginia women’s basketball team lost 98-77 to No. 20 Oklahoma in their Big 12 Conference opener Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.
The Sooners (11-1 overall, 1-0 Big 12) closed out nonconference play as the top-scoring offense in the league and flexed their muscles again against the Mountaineers (9-3, 0-1), who entered Saturday with the best scoring defense in the Big 12.
Oklahoma scored at least 25 points in three of the four quarters and pulled away in the second half by outscoring WVU 54-30 for the 21-point victory.
Ana Llanusa led the Sooners with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists and Madi Williams had 24 points and five rebounds. Taylor Robertson added 18 points, with six made 3-pointers, while Skylar Vann flirted with a double-double and finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Sooners shot 57% from the field and 54% from 3-point range, outrebounded WVU 42-32 and scored 28 of their points on fast breaks. Oklahoma will next host Baylor on Tuesday.
JJ Quinerly had 28 points and Madisen Smith added 23 to try to keep WVU in the high-scoring affair. Kylee Blacksten finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. The Mountaineers shot just 38% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc in the loss.
Oklahoma got off to a hot start, putting up 30 points in the first quarter to take an 11-point lead into the second. There, WVU battled back with a late 11-0 run to go ahead by five with just over a minute left in the half, before eventually taking a 47-44 lead into the break.
The two battled back and forth through much of the third quarter, but Oklahoma closed the period on an 8-0 run to take a 69-62 lead into the fourth, where they outscored WVU 29-15 to close out the 98-77 win.
WVU is next scheduled to play Wednesday at Iowa State. The game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow {span}@{/span}{span}JMacDonaldSport {/span}on Twitter.