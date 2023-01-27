MORGANTOWN - The West Virginia women’s basketball had a much-needed break this week, but will return to action to face TCU in a 2 p.m. game Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Mountaineers have won four of their last five games, and were coming off a busy week that featured three games before the down time to prepare for the Horned Frogs.
“I think we need a break at this point in time. It’s important for us,” WVU head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said Tuesday. “We have been playing pretty well in a lot of stretches. We had a day off on Sunday and Monday’s practice there was a lot of energy and a lot of zip to it, too. I think our players are really working and conscientious to continue to improve.”
WVU (13-5 overall, 4-3 Big 12) sits fourth in the Big 12 standings after its recent run of success. That stretch included a 77-45 win over TCU (6-13, 0-8) in Morgantown on Jan. 10.
The Horned Frogs are at the bottom of the league standings and will be the first team WVU sees for a second time this season in league play.
“At this point in time, we have an opportunity to go back and watch us on film against TCU and see where we have to improve and what we have to get better at,” Plitzuweit said. “We haven’t had a chance to really do that this season, so that’ll be something different for us.”
The Mountaineers controlled the previous meeting from the tip.
WVU allowed just one field goal and four points in the first quarter, held TCU to 30.9% shooting from the field and 7.7% from the arc in the game, and turned 19 forced turnovers into 26 of the 77 points scored in the win.
Tomi Taiwo, who leads the Horned Frogs with 13.9 points per game, was held to just five points in the previous meeting. Lucy Ibeh was the only TCU player to score in double figures in that game. She had 13 points.
“I think our defense in the first quarter was really good,” said WVU point guard Madisen Smith, who had a game-high 18 points in the first meeting. “I think we held them to less than 10 points in that quarter. It’s just keeping up the defense and understanding scout and playing hard.”
While WVU has surged up the standings recently with wins in four of its last five games, TCU has continued to struggle. In the four games since the 32-point loss to the Mountaineers, the Horned Frogs have lost to Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Iowa State by an average of 23.3 points. TCU is coming off a 75-35 loss to Iowa State on Wednesday.
WVU enters 20-5 all-time against TCU, including wins in nine of the last 10 games. The Mountaineers are 8-3 against the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.
Saturday’s game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.