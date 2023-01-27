Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - The West Virginia women’s basketball had a much-needed break this week, but will return to action to face TCU in a 2 p.m. game Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Mountaineers have won four of their last five games, and were coming off a busy week that featured three games before the down time to prepare for the Horned Frogs.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

