It doesn’t get any easier for the West Virginia women’s basketball team moving forward after falling 98-77 to Oklahoma on Saturday in the Big 12 Conference opener at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers will now head to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State in a 7:30 p.m. ET game at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Poll, No. 14 in the USA TODAY Sports/WBCA Coaches Poll and No. 12 in the NET rankings. Iowa State was picked as the favorite this year in the Big 12 preseason poll.
WVU (9-3 overall, 0-1 Big 12) made it through nonconference play with the best scoring defense in the Big 12, but struggled to slow a high-powered Oklahoma offense Saturday. The Mountaineers will be up against another strong offense Wednesday in Ames.
The Cyclones (9-2, 1-0) have the third-best scoring offense in the Big 12 at 80.5 points per game, which ranks 20th nationally. Iowa State opened conference play Saturday with an 81-58 win at Texas Tech. The Cyclones’ two losses this season came against North Carolina and at Iowa.
Ashley Joens, a 6-foot-1 senior guard/forward, leads Iowa State with 19.5 points and nine rebounds per game and 6-foot-6 senior forward Stephanie Soares adds 15.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski each average double-figure scoring with 12.9 and 11.8 points per game, respectively.
“I think certainly we’ve now got to take the lessons that we learned from this and we’ve got to go back and prepare for Iowa State and K-State who really shoot it at a high level,” WVU head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said after Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma. “I think Oklahoma’s ability to stretch the floor and shoot it the way they shoot it is really something that gives you a great ability to make everything else really difficult. I think that’s what they certainly did to us. We’ve got to find ways to get out and get ourselves in better positions to limit some of those opportunities, to make those shots a little bit tougher.”
WVU is now third in the Big 12 defensively with 54.3 points allowed per game. The Mountaineers did see an uptick in scoring against the Sooners and are now averaging 68 points per game.
“I truly believe we took a leap forward, just with our movement and getting everyone that confidence to knock down shots,” WVU sophomore guard JJ Quinerly said after the game. “We got a lot of good shots in other games, but we wasn’t hitting, and today it’s like, ‘OK, we’re seeing the ball go through the hoop. Now we can get that confidence to keep rolling for other games.’”
Qunierly had 28 points in the loss to Oklahoma and fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith had 23 points, but no other Mountaineer hit double figures. WVU shot 38% from the field and 32% from the arc in the loss.
Smith leads the team this season with 13.8 points per game and Quinerly averages 12.2. The Mountaineers are shooting 40% from the field and 27% from 3-point range through 12 games.
“JJ and Maddy are kids we put the ball in their hands a lot and ask them to create a lot for us,” Plitzuweit said. “That’s kind of challenging, too. We’ve got to get better at having a continuity offense and scoring out of it and finding other ways to create some scoring opportunities because now you’re attacking kind of early shot clock, but then you’ve got to get back in transition defense at the same time.”
Wednesday’s game is set to be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers will continue the road trip with a game at Kansas State on Saturday.