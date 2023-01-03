Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Oklahoma at WVU WBB 12312022

West Virginia's Kylee Blacksten attempts to put up a shot Saturday against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

 DAVID PENNOCK

It doesn’t get any easier for the West Virginia women’s basketball team moving forward after falling 98-77 to Oklahoma on Saturday in the Big 12 Conference opener at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers will now head to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State in a 7:30 p.m. ET game at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Poll, No. 14 in the USA TODAY Sports/WBCA Coaches Poll and No. 12 in the NET rankings. Iowa State was picked as the favorite this year in the Big 12 preseason poll.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

