MORGANTOWN - The Big 12 Conference’s top offense and top defense will square off right as league play begins.
The West Virginia women’s basketball team boasts the top scoring defense in the conference and will take on an Oklahoma team with the top scoring offense in the league at 2 p.m. Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.
“Oklahoma I think right now is scoring 87 points a game,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “They score it at a 46% clip, they get to the offensive boards. What’s really impressive is not only do they shoot it really well and score it really efficiently, but they also hit the offensive glass at a very high level. Because of that and because of the way they attack, they also get to the free throw line 21 times a game.”
The Sooners (10-1), who are ranked No. 20 in the AP Poll, No. 18 in the USA TODAY Sports/WBCA Coaches Poll and No. 56 in the NET rankings, are averaging 87.5 points per game and have scored over 70 points in 10 of their 11 games.
Oklahoma has four players scoring in double figures, led by Madi William’s 16.5 points per game. The 6-foot redshirt senior forward adds 5.9 rebounds a night and 2.3 assists. Skylar Vann has averaged 11.4 points and seven rebounds, Taylor Robertson has averaged 10.4 points and Nevaeh Tot has averaged 10 points.
“What’s really something that is really different and unique about them is we know they like to push it and they like to score quickly, they like to score in the first 10-15 seconds of the shot clock, but they’re in transition over 30% of the game - 33% of the game - which, in the years that I’ve coached, I don’t ever remember seeing a number that high,” Plitzuweit said. “Typically when teams are in transition 20-25% of the game, that’s a really high number. To be in the 30s is a really, really high number. It’s something that I’ve just never seen before.”
The Sooners have allowed 73.3 points per game, and WVU (9-2) has scored 67.2 per game through 11 games. Madisen Smith and JJ Quinerly are the Mountaineers’ only two double-figure scorers at 13 and 10.7 points per game, respectively.
“We have some pretty big kids that we’re going against, right?” Plitzuweit said. “Certainly I think the way that Oklahoma defends, they can mix their looks up on you but they can be really physical inside - they’re not as big, per se, but they're really physical inside with you.”
WVU has allowed just 50.3 points per game through nonconference play, which is the fourth-best mark in the nation. They’re forcing over 22 turnovers per game - they have the 13th-best mark nationally - and six of the Mountaineers 11 opponents have been held under 50 points. Two others - Miami (Ohio) and Appalachian State - scored just 51.
“They can really score the ball really quickly,” WVU fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith said. “They have a lot of shooters, probably at all positions and they really play hard. Madi Williams, she plays hard for 40 minutes. I think that’s part of what makes them really good.”
Oklahoma leads the all-time series 14-10 and have won the last three matchups.
Saturday’s game is set to be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.