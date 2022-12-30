Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN - The Big 12 Conference’s top offense and top defense will square off right as league play begins.

The West Virginia women’s basketball team boasts the top scoring defense in the conference and will take on an Oklahoma team with the top scoring offense in the league at 2 p.m. Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags