MORGANTOWN - The West Virginia women’s basketball team has hit a successful stretch, and perhaps the best part of that for first-year WVU head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is the continued growth she’s seen from her team.

The Mountaineers are in the top half of the Big 12 standings after winning four of their last five games, including a 67-57 decision against Texas Tech on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

