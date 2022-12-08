MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia women’s basketball team did Thursday what it has done for much of the season — play solid defense.
The Mountaineers shut down Robert Morris by forcing 19 turnovers and allowing the Colonials to shoot just 28% from the field in a 72-42 decision at the WVU Coliseum to pick up its third straight win.
“I thought we had stretches in that game where we played really good basketball and we had some stretches where we got into lulls that we couldn’t score,” WVU head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Even though we didn’t maybe score it as efficiently as we wanted to — Robert Morris is a really good defensive team — at the same time I thought our energy and our effort was outstanding during stretches of that game.”
WVU (7-1) entered averaging the fourth-most turnovers forced per game with 26 and quickly got back to business. The Mountaineers forced seven first-quarter turnovers and held Robert Morris (6-3) without a field goal for the final 7:21 of the opening frame — the Colonials had just one on a 3-pointer from Rebecca Dwomoh in the first 10 minutes.
Madisen Smith had a quick seven points in the period as WVU pulled ahead with a 17-2 run for a 21-5 lead heading to the second.
Robert Morris took better care of the ball and shot better — it had just two turnovers and scored 16 points — and fought back some in the second quarter. The Colonials used an early 9-0 run to cut its deficit to single digits. WVU scored nine of the next 12 points to pull back ahead by 15 before heading to halftime with a 32-21 advantage.
WVU was unable to create any more separation before the third-quarter media timeout, but surged into the fourth quarter with a 25-point lead by outsourcing Robert Morris 16-2 after the break and from there cruised to the 72-42 victory. Ten of the Mountaineers’ points during that third-quarter stretch came at the free throw line.
“The ball was kind of sticking a little bit. When that happens, there’s no flow within the offense,” Smith said about the message during the timeout. “Just moving the ball and getting stops on defense because that’s where it starts.”
The Mountaineers shot 19-of-23 from the charity stripe in the win and allowed Robert Morris just 13 attempts. WVU scored 30 of its points off turnovers to surge to the 30-point victory, despite shooting just 36% in the game and 30% from 3-point range. The Mountaineers were also plus-19 on the boards and had 19 offensive rebounds.
Kyah Watson had a game-high 16 points, Jayla Hemingway had 14 and 11 rebounds and JJ Quinerly had 11 points and seven rebounds. With a jumper from the free throw line in the third quarter, Smith became the 39th player in program history to record 1,000 career points. She had nine in the game.
“My teammates and coaches have both expressed me being more aggressive on the offensive end, so I think that was something to really focus on in this game,” said Watson, who followed Plitzuweit from South Dakota to WVU in the offseason.
Phoenix Gedeon led Robert Morris with 11 points and five rebounds. Dwomoh added nine points. The Colonials will next play Sunday in a 2 p.m. game at Oklahoma.
WVU will now hit the road for its next three games before opening Big 12 play Oct. 31 against Oklahoma. The Mountaineers will next play Sunday at Penn State.