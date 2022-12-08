Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia women’s basketball team did Thursday what it has done for much of the season — play solid defense.

The Mountaineers shut down Robert Morris by forcing 19 turnovers and allowing the Colonials to shoot just 28% from the field in a 72-42 decision at the WVU Coliseum to pick up its third straight win.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

