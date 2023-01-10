Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - With the help of stingy defense and a hot start from Madisen Smith, the West Virginia women’s basketball team moved back to .500 in Big 12 play by beating TCU 77-45 on Tuesday at the WVU Coliseum.

Smith scored nine of her game-high 18 points during the opening frame, including two 3-pointers - the second of which started a 9-0 run that put the Mountaineers (11-4 overall, 2-2 Big 12) up by double digits - and WVU never trailed in the blowout victory.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.