MORGANTOWN - With the help of stingy defense and a hot start from Madisen Smith, the West Virginia women’s basketball team moved back to .500 in Big 12 play by beating TCU 77-45 on Tuesday at the WVU Coliseum.
Smith scored nine of her game-high 18 points during the opening frame, including two 3-pointers - the second of which started a 9-0 run that put the Mountaineers (11-4 overall, 2-2 Big 12) up by double digits - and WVU never trailed in the blowout victory.
“I thought we played three really good quarters of basketball,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “We started the game really well, the third quarter was really solid, then started the fourth and did a great job throughout.”
WVU held TCU (6-9, 0-4) to just 1-of-12 shooting from the field in the first quarter, and the Mountaineers scored six of their 17 first-quarter points off of six TCU turnovers.
Things didn’t get much easier for the Horned Frogs from there.
The Mountaineers held TCU to just 31% shooting from the field and 8% shooting from 3-point range - just one make on 13 attempts - in the game. They forced 19 TCU turnovers that they turned into 26 of their 77 points.
“Obviously we had a really rough offensive night and I give West Virginia’s defense credit for that,” TCU coach Raegan Pebley said. “It’s just going to put a lot of pressure on your defense when you’re struggling scoring like that, and converting too many missed opportunities at the rim and free throw opportunities and I think that just compounded over time.”
Behind Smith’s 18 points were Savannah Samuel with 13 and JJ Quinerly with 11 for WVU. The Mountaineers shot 45% from the field and 36% from the arc in the victory.
“I’m at home, so it feels better when you’re at home shooting in it, I think, and that’s what happened,” said Smith, who had just nine points combined in WVU’s last two games. “My teammates found me when I was open. I felt like I got a lot of good looks today, open looks, and I was able to knock them down.”
Lucy Ibeh was the only TCU player to score in double figures. She had 13 points. The Horned Frogs are next scheduled to play at Oklahoma State on Saturday.
TCU found some life in the second quarter and cut the deficit to three with a layup from Tomi Taiwo with 1:29 to play, but Smith pulled her team back ahead with her third 3-pointer of the game and WVU closed the half with five straight points to take a 31-23 lead into halftime.
The Mountaineers’ tough defense returned for the second half - they forced a shot clock violation, drew a charge and got a steal and transition layup on TCU’s first three possessions - and scored the first 11 points to go ahead by 19 before the Horned Frogs got their first points of the period at the 5:22 mark. WVU outscored TCU 26-7 in the quarter and closed the frame on a 6-0 run to take a 57-30 lead into the fourth.
WVU extended the lead to as high as 33 points in the final period before eventually finishing off the 77-45 win.
“The second quarter I thought, to TCU’s credit, I thought they did a great job of hitting the offensive glass and hitting the free throw line,” Plitzuweit said. “I thought our players did a really good job of making the adjustment at halftime and carried that throughout the rest of the game.”
The victory moves WVU back to .500 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers opened their league schedule with losses to Oklahoma and at Iowa State before picking up their first Big 12 win Saturday at Kansas State.
The Mountaineers will remain home for their next game against No. 18 Baylor, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the WVU Coliseum.