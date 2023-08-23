MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s basketball program announced the signing of Purdue transfer Ainhoa Holzer on Wednesday.
The 5-foot-9 point guard from Martigny, Switzerland, has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting last year at Purdue due to injury.
“Ainhoa is a skilled point guard that has nice vision, a high IQ and can score at different levels,” WVU first-year coach Mark Kellogg said in a news release. “We needed to add more ballhandling and depth to the roster.
“She has valuable international experience playing with the Switzerland National Team and the Swiss Basketball League. We are excited to welcome Ainhoa to Almost Heaven and know that our fans will enjoy watching her compete.”
Holzer has high-level experience playing in Europe on the junior and national levels in Switzerland.
She made the Swiss national team in 2021-22 ahead of the Women’s EuroBasket 2023 qualifiers. Holzer also represented her home country at the U16 European Championships in 2018, and was later called up for the U18 European Championships in 2019 and the U20 Swiss national team in 2021 for the European Challengers.
She played the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons for BBC Les Portes du Soleil Troistorrents in the SBL, and finished her prep career in the league averaging 5.1 points and 2.4 assists.
She was named the 2022 Swiss Basketball League Sixth Woman of the Year and Most Improved Player after appearing in 22 games for the BBC Troistorrents. She averaged 6.7 points and 2.5 assists per game.
Holzer also played at Christ the King High in New York in 2019. She was named an All-Star by The Tablet, Catholic High School Athletic Association Rookie of the Year, NYC Rookie First Team and a second-team CHSAA AA All-Star, and led her team to the Catholic High School Athletic Association state championship, the New York City championship, the Catholic AAA League title and the New York Federation AA championship.
MOUNTAINEER MEN SET EXHIBITION: The WVU men’s basketball team will host George Mason in a charity exhibition at the WVU Coliseum on Oct. 27. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the exhibition will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s. It is the sixth time WVU has played in a charity exhibition basketball game to start the year.