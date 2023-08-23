Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

wvu basketball

MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s basketball program announced the signing of Purdue transfer Ainhoa Holzer on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-9 point guard from Martigny, Switzerland, has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting last year at Purdue due to injury.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags