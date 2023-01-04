Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia women’s basketball team hung tough with the No. 11 team in the nation, but struggled in the second half and fell to Iowa State 70-50 on Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

The Mountaineers (9-4 overall, 0-2 Big 12) and Cyclones (10-2, 2-0) were tied 37-all at halftime, but WVU mustered only 13 points in the second half as Iowa State pulled away for the victory.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags