The West Virginia women’s basketball team hung tough with the No. 11 team in the nation, but struggled in the second half and fell to Iowa State 70-50 on Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
The Mountaineers (9-4 overall, 0-2 Big 12) and Cyclones (10-2, 2-0) were tied 37-all at halftime, but WVU mustered only 13 points in the second half as Iowa State pulled away for the victory.
"I think certainly [Iowa State 6-foot-6 forward/center Stephanie] Soares is a factor in the lane and makes life really difficult, but we didn't do a good enough job having a continuity kind off offense in that third and fourth quarter to get different shots and keep working the basketball to break them down," WVU head coach Dawn Plitzuweit told reporters after the game. "Obviously they're a good defensive team as well, so we struggled with a lot of things in the second half but there's certainly some things we can build off of and grow from, too."
JJ Quinerly opened the third quarter with a jumper to give the Mountaineers a lead, but WVU was outscored 20-2 in the remainder of the quarter and Iowa State took a 16-point lead into the fourth, where they limited the Mountaineers to just nine points to finish off the 70-50 victory.
Quinerly led WVU with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists and Kyah Watson added 12 points and seven rebounds. The Mountaineers shot just 29% from the field and 22% from 3-point range in the loss.
WVU falls to 0-2 in Big 12 play with the loss and will next travel to Kansas State for a 2 p.m. ET game at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday.
Ashley Joens had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Iowa State, Lexi Donarski had 15 points and Soares had 13 points and 20 rebounds. The Cyclones shot 43% from the field and just 23% from the arc, but outrebounded WVU 55-34 and went 16-of-23 from the free throw line, while the Mountaineers had just five attempts and made two.
The Cyclones will next head to Norman, Oklahoma, to face No. 17 Oklahoma on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.