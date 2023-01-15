Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia women’s basketball team knocked off No. 18 Baylor 74-65 on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers started fast to take an early lead but fell behind midway through the game before coming back to win it in the fourth quarter.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags