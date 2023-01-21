MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia women’s basketball team avoided another second-half collapse and beat Texas Tech 67-57 on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers were coming off a loss at Kansas in which they were outscored 57-24 in the second half, and on Saturday after taking a six-point lead into halftime, the Lady Raiders rallied to take the lead early in the third. WVU responded in the final few minutes of the quarter to pull back ahead in the eventual 10-point victory to improve to 4-3 in Big 12 play.
“The last game we kind of let up a little bit in the second half, so I think this game we just wanted to make sure we pushed it, put the pedal to the metal and just kept pushing really hard and finish the game out how we’re supposed to,” said WVU guard Jayla Hemingway, who led the team with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
WVU (13-5 overall, 4-3 Big 12) led 25-19 at the break, but struggled to find points early in the second half.
By the third-quarter media timeout at the 3:48 mark, Texas Tech (15-5, 3-4) had outscored the Mountaineers 11-2 and held the hosts without a field goal in the period to that point. They shot just 25% in the frame, including 0 of 7 from the arc. Bre’Amber Scott scored seven of her 18 points during that stretch for the Lady Raiders.
After the timeout, WVU rallied to close the quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 36-32 lead into the fourth, which Sarah Bates opened with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to seven. The Mountaineers shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range in the final quarter — they were 3 of 22 before that — and pushed their lead to 12 with 1:23 to play.
Texas Tech cut the deficit to four in the closing minute, but WVU closed out the 67-57 decision by making all six free throws they attempted in the final 30 seconds.
“I thought that was a very tough and gritty win for our young ladies,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “I have a lot of respect for all of the teams in our conference, but I think Texas Tech does such a good job of playing really, really hard and making things really difficult for you in so many different ways — they turned us over in a lot of different situations.
“I think we grew during the course of the game, made some adjustments and got a little bit better. The end of the game took a long time. We didn’t execute as well as we wanted to during some of those stretches and that’s a good opportunity for us to learn from and get better.”
Four of those came from Hemingway on the way to her team-high 18 points. JJ Quinerly also posted a double-double for WVU with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Madisen Smith had 17 points for the Mountaineers.
Scott led Texas Tech with 18 points and seven rebounds and Kilah Freelon had 11 points. The Lady Raiders shot 39% from the field and just 14% — they were 3-of-22 — from the arc. Texas Tech will have a week off before traveling to Baylor.
“I don’t want to take anything away from West Virginia — I think they play a deceivingly difficult defense,” Texas Tech coach Krista Gerlich said. “When you watch film, you’re wondering why people can’t score against them, but then when you get into a game it’s tough to do that.
“I thought we had some open looks early that we did not knock down, but that we also forced several. I think fatigue is playing a piece of it, but our kids have to learn how to fight through that because this is the Big 12.”
Quinerly got WVU going out of the gate with six quick points, but the Mountaineers struggled to make shots for much of the opening period. WVU shot just 4 of 19 from the field and 2 of 9 from 3-point range, but held Texas Tech to just 33% shooting with no made 3s in the first quarter. Smith knocked down a 3-pointer in the final minute to give WVU a 12-10 advantage going into the second.
The Mountaineers locked down defensively early in the second quarter, held the Lady Raiders scoreless for the first 4:21 and grew the lead to nine. Texas Tech responded with a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to six, but WVU scored the final four points of the half and held Texas Tech off the board for the final 2:18 to take a 25-19 lead into the break.
After a slow start to the third, the Mountaineers moved back above .500 in league play by claiming the 67-57 win.
“We’ve come out in the third quarter and we’ve been playing a little lackadaisical, I’d say, but today we said we’ve got to play better than we ever did in the third quarter,” Quinerly said. “Stuff happened, they went on a run, but we got it back together and we did what we needed to do to finish out the game.”
WVU will also have a week off before traveling to TCU for a 2 p.m. ET game next Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. The Mountaineers beat TCU 77-45 at the Coliseum on Jan. 10.
