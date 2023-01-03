Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Oklahoma at WVU WBB 12312022

West Virginia's Kylee Blacksten attempts to put up a shot Saturday against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

 Photo by DAVID PENNOCK

It doesn’t get any easier for West Virginia women’s basketball moving forward after falling 98-77 to Oklahoma in its Big 12 Conference opener Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers now head to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press poll, No. 14 in the USA Today Sports/WBCA Coaches Poll and No. 12 in the NET rankings. Iowa State also was picked as the favorite this year in the Big 12 preseason poll.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.