MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s Big 12 opponents for the 2023-24 season have been announced.
The league announced its scheduling matrix for the upcoming regular season on Thursday, and the Mountaineers will face five foes both home and away, four only at home and four only on the road.
WVU’s home-and-away slate will feature meetings with UCF, Cincinnati, Kansas State, TCU and Texas. UCF and Cincinnati are two of the league’s four newcomers, along with BYU and Houston.
The Mountaineers will play Baylor, BYU, Kansas and Texas Tech only at the WVU Coliseum in the regular season, while they’ll play away-only games against Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
It’ll be the last season Texas and Oklahoma are in the league before departing for the SEC.
The opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitive balance, according to the league.
Dates and game times will be announced at a later date.
WVU went 19-15 overall last season and 7-11 in Big 12 play.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the 2023-24 season at the WVU Coliseum against Missouri State on Nov. 6.
Big 12 men's basketball matchups
Baylor
Home/away: BYU, Kansas, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech
Home: Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma
Away: UCF, K-State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
BYU
Home/away: Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma State
Home: Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, Texas
Away: Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia
UCF
Home/away: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma
Away: K-State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas
Cincinnati
Home/away: UCF, Houston, TCU, Oklahoma, West Virginia
Home: Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma State, Texas
Away: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech
Houston
Home/away: UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas
Home: K-State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Away: Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma, TCU
Iowa State
Home/away: BYU, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma, TCU
Home: Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Away: Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Texas
Kansas
Home/away: Baylor, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State
Home: BYU, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas
Away: UCF, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Kansas State
Home/away: BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Home: Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma, TCU
Away: Cincinnati, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech
Oklahoma
Home/away: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas
Home: BYU, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Away: Baylor, UCF, K-State, TCU
Oklahoma State
Home/away: BYU, Kansas, K-State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech
Home: Baylor, UCF, TCU, West Virginia
Away: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Houston, Texas
TCU
Home/away: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Home: UCF, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas
Away: BYU, Kansas, K-State, Oklahoma State
Texas
Home/away: Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Home: UCF, Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma State
Away: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU
Texas Tech
Home/away: Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas
Home: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, K-State
Away: Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, West Virginia
West Virginia
Home/away: UCF, Cincinnati, K-State, TCU, Texas
Home: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech
Away: Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State