West Virginia has added some much-needed height, and hopefully some scoring and rebounding punch, with a commitment from 6-foot-11 Fede Federiko, a junior college player from Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkowa, Oklahoma.
A freshman who has appeared in 26 games and started 25 this season, Federiko is shooting 60% from the field while averaging 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the 20-6 Mavericks.
Federiko’s recent video shows a solidly athletic player who can catch the ball on the move, roll to the basket and attack the rim. He runs the court well and shows some ability to make basic post moves. Perhaps most encouragingly, he flashes good jumping skills to catch lob passes and dunk the ball.
Federiko is not a banger, but he’s not an undersized post player, either. The vast majority of his buckets on available video are dunks, but he does catch the ball and can make a move or two, along with a power dribble, on his way to the rim.
Federiko also shows some ability of how to move the ball on offense, as he has 42 assists so far this season. With a big wingspan, he also affects a decent percentage of shots in the lane and is averaging two blocked shots per outing.
A native of South Sudan, Federiko played in Finland as a prep, and is in his first year at NOC. He is expected to have four years in which to play his final three seasons of college eligibility at WVU.
His post game on offense is still in the nascent stages, but he does release the ball at the top of his jump when shooting over his left shoulder, and he appears to be comfortable in playing off a high screen-and-roll, and completing dives to the rim.
Federiko joins forwards Pat Suemnick (6-8, 230 pounds) and Josiah Harris (6-7, 210) as frontcourt players in WVU’s class of 2022. All three are different types of forwards, and thus each has a path he can follow to carve out playing time.