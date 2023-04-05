West Virginia men's basketball added a big-time transfer on Wednesday.
Arizona transfer Kerr Kriisa, largely considered the top point guard in the transfer portal, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media.
“Yes, I know the song by heart,” Kriisa wrote in a caption of a graphic announcing the commitment, referencing John Denver's “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound native of Tartu, Estonia, averaged 9.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds last season at Arizona. He shot 37.2% from the field, 36.6% from the 3-point line and 76.7% from the free throw line.
Kriisa has led Arizona to a 57-11 record over the last two seasons, including a Pac-12 tournament championship and No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament during the most recent campaign. He led the conference in assists and was 20th nationally in total assists this season.
"I wanted to start from zero," Kriisa told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "I didn't want to go anywhere where I had pre-existing relationships. I need to challenge myself. I really liked how they recruited me, Jay Kuntz and the entire staff. When I saw the old truck that Bob Huggins is driving, I knew that guy was loyal. Now I need to start playing some defense."
Kriisa averaged 9.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds in the 2021-22 season -- his second at Arizona.
Kriisa could be a big boost for a team losing its starting point guard in Kedrian Johnson, as well as sharpshooter Erik Stevenson and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. Forwards Jimmy Bell Jr. and Tre Mitchell and guard Joe Toussaint all were recognized on senior day, but still have remaining eligibility.
Manhattan transfer Jose Perez announced his intentions to stay at WVU last week, and the Mountaineers have also received a commitment from fellow Manhattan transfer Omar Silverio for the 2023-24 season.