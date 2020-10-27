West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced four additional home nonconference home games for the Mountaineer men’s basketball team this season.
The Mountaineers will open their home portion of the schedule on Wednesday, Dec. 2, against Youngstown State. This is the third and final game of a recent three-game contract. Two years ago, WVU defeated the Penguins 106-72 in Morgantown and won 75-64 last season in Youngstown. WVU leads the all-time series 6-0.
Robert Morris will make its first trip to Morgantown in 10 years on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The two schools last met at the Coliseum in 2010 with WVU coming away with an 82-49 victory. This will be the 22nd meeting in series play with WVU leading 19-2.
On Sunday, Dec. 13, Richmond will make its first trip to Morgantown since 1976. The two teams last met in Las Vegas in 2015 with WVU winning 67-59. The two former Southern Conference members have met 54 times in school history with WVU holding a 41-13 series advantage.
The Mountaineers will close out 2020 against Buffalo on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The two schools last met to open the 2018 season in Morgantown with Buffalo winning 99-94 in overtime. Each team has won twice in the series that began in 1918.
It was announced last week that WVU will host Florida on Saturday, Jan. 30 in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Mountaineers will open the season at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from Nov. 25-27. WVU will have one additional nonconference game on the road in the Big East/Big 12 Battle on Dec. 5 or 6.
WVU Athletics, in conjunction with the University’s team of medical professionals and appropriate parties, is working on arena capacity plans for the WVU Coliseum to be announced at a later date. Information on a priority ticket sales process will be communicated at that time.
The plan will continually be evaluated and adjusted throughout the season, and fans will be updated of any changes based on any future changes to the status of the COVID-19 virus on the WVU campus and locally.
Game times and television schedule will be announced when available.